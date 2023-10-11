StorageMart Elevates Presence in Wisconsin with Three State-of-the-Art Facilities

StorageMart

11 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, an international leader in the self-storage industry, proudly announces its strategic expansion into the dynamic Milwaukee metropolitan area with the acquisition of three storage facilities: Store Space Self Storage in Menomonee Falls, Germantown, and Milwaukee. This expansion is a resounding testament to StorageMart's commitment to providing unmatched storage solutions while bolstering its foothold in Wisconsin.

 The combined addition of these facilities contributes an impressive 229,665 net rentable square feet, comprising a grand total of 1,747 spaciously designed storage units. This comprehensive offering includes climate controlled units, enclosed loading bays, and vehicle storage options, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.

Alex Burnam, the Global Director of Acquisitions at StorageMart, shared his insight, stating, "Our expansion in the Milwaukee area marks a pivotal juncture in our mission to enhance accessibility and deliver unparalleled storage options. We are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of excellence and innovation to meet the evolving demands of our valued customers."

StorageMart's unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with its innovative approach, continues to redefine the self-storage landscape. As they extend their reach into the Greater Milwaukee Area, StorageMart remains steadfast in their dedication to delivering exceptional self-storage solutions.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self-storage company in the world and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward" charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com

