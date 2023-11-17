StorageMart Expands in Idaho with New Facility in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, the international self storage leader headquartered in Columbia, MO, is proud to announce its expansion in Idaho with the acquisition of Hanley Storage, situated on Hanley Avenue in Coeur d'Alene. This strategic acquisition adds an impressive 53,920 total net rentable square feet, incorporating 218 storage units, to the StorageMart portfolio. Additionally, the facility provides a diverse range of drive-up, vehicle, boat, and RV storage options. It also features units with lighting and electric outlets catering to the varied needs of customers.

Alex Burnam, VP of Real Estate Acquisitions, conveyed his genuine enthusiasm for this expansion, stating, "We are excited to begin this new chapter in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. This venture presents a wonderful opportunity for us to serve the local community. We eagerly anticipate making StorageMart an integral part of Coeur d'Alene."

Under the StorageMart banner, the newly acquired property will undergo significant enhancements, including upgraded security measures, motion-sense LED lighting, and additional customer amenities. General renovations will also be undertaken to ensure that the facility aligns seamlessly with StorageMart's commitment to providing easy, clean service.

StorageMart is proud to bring its commitment to quality and convenience to the Coeur d'Alene area. With the addition of this new facility, StorageMart continues to expand its presence in the storage industry, providing customers with the best possible service and self storage.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self storage company in the world and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through our "Store it Forward' philanthropic arm, StorageMart gives back to communities across the globe. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.  

Contact: Sarah Little  
573.449.0091  
[email protected]  

SOURCE StorageMart

