StorageMart Expands in Ontario with New Facility in Barrie

News provided by

StorageMart

03 Aug, 2023, 08:45 ET

Family-owned, international self-storage company expands existing Ontario Footprint

BARRIE, ON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, a leading international self-storage company, is proud to announce the opening of a new facility in Barrie, Ontario. The new facility on Mapleview Drive West boasts 747 units and over 89,000 net sq. ft. of heated and climate controlled self storage in assorted sizes. This secure facility features 24/7 video surveillance, PIN entry access and is fully fenced for added security.

Continue Reading

The new facility features modern amenities that make storing items easier than ever. Customers can quickly reserve a unit online or by phone with no long-term commitments or deposits required. Not only does the facility provide an easy solution for storing items safely, but it also allows customers to access their items whenever they need them.

Adam Steckler, President of TruStorage said "We are extremely excited to introduce this facility to the Barrie community. With its expansive rentable space and extra security measures, it will be beneficial to both residents and businesses alike."

StorageMart offers flexible solutions tailored to meet each customer's individual needs, whether they require short-term or long-term rental options. Their goal is to ensure each customer has an enjoyable experience when visiting their facilities while ensuring that items are stored safely and securely.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self-storage company in the world and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.  

Contact: Sarah Little  
573.449.0091  
[email protected]  

SOURCE StorageMart

Also from this source

StorageMart Opens New Location in The Greater Toronto Area

StorageMart Expands Idaho Presence with the Addition of Two Managed Facilities in Caldwell

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.