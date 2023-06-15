StorageMart Expands Reach in Greater KC Area With Two New Facilities

Family-owned, international self-storage company expands existing Missouri footprint

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, a leading international self-storage company, is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into the thriving Kansas City metro area with the addition of two innovative storage facilities. With the recent acquisition of Summit Self Storage located on NE Rice Road in Lee's Summit and NE Davidson Road in Kansas City, StorageMart has solidified its position in Missouri, further enhancing its robust footprint in the region. These developments add an impressive total of 112,266 net rentable square feet, comprising a combined 796 storage units, including both standard and climate-controlled options.

Both facilities boast a diverse range of storage unit sizes, catering to the needs of customers. From compact 5x5 units suitable for personal mementos and seasonal items to spacious 10x30 units capable of accommodating larger furniture and commercial inventory, StorageMart offers versatile storage solutions to meet every requirement. Additionally, the inclusion of convenient drive-up units ensures hassle-free access for customers seeking seamless loading and unloading experiences.

Alex Burnam, Global Director of Acquisitions at StorageMart, expressed great enthusiasm for this venture, stating, "This acquisition presents a multitude of exciting possibilities. We are dedicated to empowering our valued customers with enhanced accessibility and an expanded array of options that align seamlessly with their storage requirements. As a family-owned company, StorageMart values the trust and confidence our customers place in us, and we are committed to maintaining our industry-leading standards of service excellence."

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self-storage company in the world and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward" charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

