StorageMart First Self Storage Company Named to Training Top 100 List

"I work with an extremely talented group of individuals who are passionate about helping others in our organization perform their best, learn new skills, and reach their potential. I couldn't be more proud of each of them - especially amidst this year's challenges," Garrett Harrington, Managing Director, Communications and Training.

Custom training initiatives such as the examples listed below represent a few of the industry-leading practices StorageMart deployed to prepare team members for the job and establish a pathway to success.

StorageMart Manager Certification: This multimedia learning program is unparalleled in the industry and features a range of learning modalities, including animation, video, and interactive.

COVID Training Best Practices & Policies: When a global pandemic upended the way people interact with the StorageMart brand, the training program adapted to ensure employees gained the necessary skills to continue performing at the highest level.

Unified Communications Platform: This internal platform connects hundreds of team members across three countries, providing centralized access to information and training.

"2020 threw many new challenges our way, but we adapted at every turn. We are pleased to see our training efforts continuing to connect highly targeted, effective learning programs with the measurable, bottom-line results responsible for our continued growth," Cris Burnam, Chief Executive Officer.

To maintain the credibility of the Training magazine award program during the COVID-19 pandemic, the news outlet did not lower its rigorous standards and instead reduced the number of recipients from 125 in previous years to just 100 in 2021.

"This makes the extraordinary accomplishments of the 2021 Training Top 100 organizations even more noteworthy. We salute these best-in-class organizations for their steadfast dedication to continuous employee learning and development; their agility and innovation in transforming their training delivery in response to the pandemic; and their passionate commitment to the current and future success of their people," Training magazine Editor-in-Chief Lorri Freifeld.

About StorageMart: With approximately 225 locations in three countries, StorageMart began with a single store in Columbia, MO and is now the largest privately-owned, family-operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, who has been in the storage industry for four generations. For more information, please visit: www.storage-mart.com .

