StorageMart Keeps Expanding with New Self Storage Facility in Indianapolis

News provided by

StorageMart

18 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, a prominent international self-storage company, is pleased to announce the opening of a new facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. This facility, located on East Washington Street, offers 785 units with over 82,159 rentable square feet of climate-controlled self-storage options in assorted sizes. Notable security features include 24/7 video surveillance, PIN entry access, and motion sensor lighting.

Continue Reading

The newly inaugurated facility simplifies the process of storing items with online and phone reservation options. Plus, the facility will offer moving and packing supplies and allow customers to access their stored items at their convenience.

Alex Burnam, Senior VP of Acquisitions, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are truly thrilled to extend our presence in Indiana. With its generous storage options and advanced security features, this facility will be a valuable resource for both residents and businesses in the Indianapolis area."

StorageMart is dedicated to delivering flexible storage solutions tailored to meet each customer's unique needs. Their core mission is to provide an enjoyable and secure storage experience to all who visit a StorageMart facility.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self-storage company in the world and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.   

Contact: Sarah Little
573.449.0091   
[email protected]

SOURCE StorageMart

Also from this source

StorageMart Brings New Life to Historic Building in Brighton

StorageMart Brings New Life to Historic Building in Brighton

StorageMart announced today that it will enhance Brighton's urban landscape by transforming a forgotten historic site into a state-of-the-art storage ...
StorageMart Brings New Life to Historic Building in Brighton

StorageMart Brings New Life to Historic Building in Brighton

StorageMart announced today that it will enhance Brighton's urban landscape by transforming a forgotten historic site into a state-of-the-art storage ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.