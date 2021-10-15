StorageMart Opens New Location in Fishers, Indiana

FISHERS, Ind., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart welcomes its third Indiana location to its growing portfolio in Indianapolis after a recent acquisition of a CubeSmart Self Storage facility.

This property will be upgraded with new lighting, as well as an Open Tech Gate, offering renters contactless entry onto the property through the "StorageMart Unlocked" app. The existing security system will also be upgraded to better ensure each unit can deliver upon the company's long-standing brand promises of easy, clean storage and friendly customer service in the Fishers, IN., community.