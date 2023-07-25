StorageMart Opens New Location in The Greater Toronto Area

StorageMart

25 Jul, 2023, 09:30 ET

The world's largest privately-owned storage company expands its portfolio by adding 65,000 square feet of self storage in Scarborough, Ontario.

SCARBOROUGH, ON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart is proud to announce a brand-new addition as it continues its expansion in the greater Toronto area with the opening of their state-of-the art storage facility on Danforth Road in Scarborough, ON. Formerly workshop spaces run by the company, this location has been completely rebuilt from the ground up, and now boasts 65,000 square feet of climate controlled units in assorted sizes - providing customers with a versatile choice for all their storage needs.

Security measures have also been upgraded at this 6-floor facility including video surveillance and access control systems that adhere to StorageMart brand standards. This launch marks yet another milestone achievement towards further growing the storage giant – especially given they are currently operating more than 65 locations in Canada.

"After carefully analyzing the market, we had confidence that StorageMart could deliver even more clean and easy storage solutions to our customers. We chose Scarborough for a new infill location specifically designed with an emphasis on modern amenities—and we look forward to fostering relationships within this vibrant community as our presence continues expanding in the area." - Alex Burnam, Global Director of Acquisitions.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self-storage company in the world and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com

Contact: Sarah Little 
573.449.0091 
[email protected] 

SOURCE StorageMart

