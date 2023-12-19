StorageMart Strengthens its Minnesota Presence

News provided by

StorageMart

19 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, a leading privately-owned self-storage company, is excited to announce its expansion in Minnesota. The company has recently acquired properties in Crystal and North Saint Paul, which will undergo comprehensive updates to align with StorageMart's renowned brand standards. The facilities offer an impressive, combined capacity of over 1,564 units and 159,282 square feet of rentable indoor climate controlled storage options.

Continue Reading

Customers will find a range of unit sizes available, from convenient 5x5 units to spacious 15x40 units, ensuring diverse storage solutions to meet their specific requirements. StorageMart is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and maintaining secure facilities, ensuring a smooth and stress-free storage experience for all customers.

Alex Burnam, Senior VP of Acquisitions at StorageMart, expressed his excitement for this project, stating, "Our expansion in Minnesota reflects our commitment to pioneering storage solutions. We are thrilled to offer affordable and highly secure storage options to the greater Saint Paul communities, addressing their diverse personal and professional storage needs."

About StorageMart: As the largest privately-owned self-storage company globally, StorageMart provides clean, well-lit storage units and friendly customer service. Through the "Store it Forward" charitable giving program, StorageMart actively gives back to the communities it serves. Learn more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little
573.449.0091
[email protected]

SOURCE StorageMart

Also from this source

StorageMart Keeps Expanding with New Self Storage Facility in Indianapolis

StorageMart Keeps Expanding with New Self Storage Facility in Indianapolis

StorageMart, a prominent international self-storage company, is pleased to announce the opening of a new facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. This...
StorageMart Brings New Life to Historic Building in Brighton

StorageMart Brings New Life to Historic Building in Brighton

StorageMart announced today that it will enhance Brighton's urban landscape by transforming a forgotten historic site into a state-of-the-art storage ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Retail

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.