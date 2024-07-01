StorageMart Third Party Management Adds Newly Constructed Silverthorne, Colorado Storage Facility

SILVERTHORNE, Colo., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, a leading privately-owned self storage company, proudly announces the addition of a newly constructed facility to its portfolio in Silverthorne, Colorado. The property has been developed by REA Development Corporation and will operate under StorageMart Third Party Management.

Located at 1024 S Adams Avenue in Silverthorne, the facility includes 93,755 net rentable square feet with 835 self storage units. The facility will feature drive up units, heated indoor units, and indoor climate controlled units, as well as the consistent StorageMart amenities including 24/7 customer support, gated access, and moving supplies available for purchase.

"We're excited to welcome this newly built facility into the StorageMart family," said Herby Bowman, StorageMart Vice President of Third Party Management. "Our expansion into Silverthorne underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional storage operations for property owners while enhancing the customer experience for our valued clientele."

"Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is at the forefront of this expansion of our footprint in the Vail area," remarked Alex Burnam, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Acquisitions at StorageMart. "We're proud to provide the Silverthorne community with affordable, secure, and accessible storage options to meet their personal and professional needs."

The S Adams Ave facility will be newly constructed to meet StorageMart standards to ensure a clean and seamless storage experience for customers. By investing in this expansion, StorageMart reaffirms its commitment to delivering top-tier storage solutions while fostering growth and development in their local regions.

About StorageMart: As the largest privately-owned self storage company globally, StorageMart provides clean, well-lit storage units and friendly customer service. Through the "Store it Forward" charitable giving program, StorageMart actively gives back to the communities it serves. Learn more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

About StorageMart Third Party Management: StorageMart Third Party Management is a premier self-storage property management service designed for property owners and investors. Backed by StorageMart's extensive portfolio of over $8 billion in assets, 24 million square feet of storage space, and 215,000 storage units worldwide, the third party management services are the reliable partner you can count on. For more information visit: https://www.storage-mart.com/self-storage-management.

