StorageMart to Add 55,000 Square Feet of Storage Space in Springfield, Missouri Area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, of Columbia, MO, plans to add 195 climate-controlled storage units to the newly acquired Joey's Self Storage at 1933 N Glenstone Ave. in Springfield. Other upgrades will include an elevator, drive-in loading bays, and the addition of 30 parking spaces for rent.

"With the addition of this store to our portfolio, we're able to bring climate-controlled storage to our customers for the first time in the Springfield area. We are also able to provide a larger variety of sizes to meet growing needs. Small and medium sizes for college students and small families are always a hot commodity, and now we have a lot more to offer. StorageMart is excited to continue to bring our brand promises of easy, clean, service to the community," said Sadie Burnam-Schaumburg, StorageMart Regional Manager & Corporate Liaison.

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, who have been in the storage industry for four generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store It Forward program. In 2018, the company donated more than $281,000 to charities, in addition to donating over $520,000 in free rent to charities throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little, sarah.little@storage-mart.com

SOURCE StorageMart

Related Links

http://www.storage-mart.com

