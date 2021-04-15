StorageMart Transforms Vacant Building into New Store in Key Market

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart officially opened one of its newest self storage facilities at 417 Grand Blvd in downtown Kansas City, Missouri on April 09, 2021.

The building adds a variety of storage unit sizes in the heart of the River Market neighborhood near downtown Kansas City. Notable upgrades to the property include more powerful lighting, 24-hour video surveillance cameras, and electronic gated facility access.

This location is also notable for offering touch-free gate access via a free, downloadable app for Apple and Android devices called "StorageUnlocked." With the app installed on a smartphone, the gate automatically opens as the customer approaches - no need to punch in a key code or physically touch an access panel.

"The Kansas City market plays an important role in our strategic growth plan. That's why we're excited to expand our presence in this vibrant community and bring new innovations to the self storage experience." Weyen Burnam, Managing Director of Construction.

Now celebrating its grand opening, StorageMart at 417 Grand Blvd in downtown Kansas City, MO joins 11 other locations in KCMO and the surrounding areas.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self storage company in the world, and is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. In recent years, the company donated more than half a million dollars to charities, in addition to donating storage space to charitable organizations throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little

573.449.0091

[email protected]

SOURCE StorageMart

