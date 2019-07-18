StorageMart Unveils Two Buildings of Fully Climate-Controlled Storage in Des Moines Area
Recently completed remodel offers South Des Moines storage customers additional amenities
Jul 18, 2019, 12:12 ET
DES MOINES, Iowa, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, of Columbia, MO, unveils expansion to its facility located at 1800 E Army Post Rd in Des Moines, creating two fully climate-controlled buildings with 155 units of storage between them. Both buildings feature large drive-in loading bays. For added convenience, the office was expanded and offers a wide array of packing and moving supplies.
The location also now features 25 additional boat, RV, and car parking spots on newly paved lots.
"This expansion enables us to offer climate-controlled storage options to our southside Des Moines customers for the first time. I'm thrilled to be able to provide our customers more choices to meet their needs and look forward to continuing our brand promise of easy, clean, service," said Jesse Snyder, StorageMart Regional Manager.
StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, who have been in the storage industry for four generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store It Forward program. In 2018, the company donated more than $281,000 to charities, in addition to donating over $520,000 in free rent to charities throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com.
Contact: Sarah Little
573.449.0091
Sarah.little@storage-mart.com
SOURCE StorageMart
Share this article