StorageMart Unveils Two Buildings of Fully Climate-Controlled Storage in Des Moines Area

"This expansion enables us to offer climate-controlled storage options to our southside Des Moines customers for the first time. I'm thrilled to be able to provide our customers more choices to meet their needs and look forward to continuing our brand promise of easy, clean, service," said Jesse Snyder, StorageMart Regional Manager.

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, who have been in the storage industry for four generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store It Forward program. In 2018, the company donated more than $281,000 to charities, in addition to donating over $520,000 in free rent to charities throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little

573.449.0091

Sarah.little@storage-mart.com

SOURCE StorageMart

Related Links

http://www.storage-mart.com

