StorageMart Unveils Upscale Facility for Vehicle Storage in Gypsum, CO

GYPSUM, Colo., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, the largest family-operated self-storage company globally, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second facility in Gypsum Colorado, located at 66 Glider Way. This upscale facility provides top-tier indoor vehicle storage solutions, setting a new standard in the industry.

In line with StorageMart's dedication to excellence, the property received comprehensive updates to meet the company's high standards. The facility features an array of storage options, all designed with convenience in mind. Each unit boasts roll up doors with 10 feet of clearance and is equipped with electrical outlets, catering to the most discerning vehicle owners.

"We are excited about our expansion in this vibrant market and are committed to offering the Gypsum community an unparalleled storage experience at a more affordable rate than currently available in the area," stated Alex Burnam, Director of Acquisitions.

The expansion into Gypsum reflects StorageMart's unwavering commitment to delivering reliable storage solutions across diverse markets, further solidifying the company's position as an industry leader.

About StorageMart: StorageMart, a family-operated self-storage company led by the Burnam family for four generations, is dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units and friendly customer service. Through our "Store it Forward'' philanthropic arm, we give back to communities across the globe. Learn more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little
573.449.0091
[email protected]  

SOURCE StorageMart

