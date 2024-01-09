StorageMart's Growth in Ontario Continues with Latest Facility Launch in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, ON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, a renowned global self-storage enterprise, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest facility in Woodbridge, marking a significant expansion of its presence in Ontario. This innovative establishment boasts 368 units, providing 41,070 square feet of climate controlled self-storage space. Looking ahead, StorageMart has ambitious plans to introduce 469 more units by spring next year, propelling the facility's capacity to an impressive 89,635 square feet of rentable self-storage.

The new facility features modern amenities that make storing items easier than ever. Customers can quickly reserve a unit online with no long-term commitments. Not only does the facility provide an easy solution for storing items safely, but it also allows customers to access their items when it's most convenient for them.

Alex Burnam, SVP of Real Estate Acquisitions, expressed enthusiasm: "Introducing this facility to the Woodbridge community is truly exciting. With its expansive space and enhanced security protocols, it serves as a valuable resource for residents and businesses alike."

StorageMart provides storage solutions customized to fulfill every customer's unique need, catering to both short-term and long-term rental preferences. Their aim is to guarantee a pleasurable visit for each customer, ensuring items are not just stored but safeguarded with utmost safety and security.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self-storage company in the world and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

