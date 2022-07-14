Stor.ai Announces Partnership with Vallarta Supermarkets

Stor.ai to equip California supermarket chain stores with white-label ecommerce and picking solutions, helping Vallarta preserve its brand identity in the digital arena

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stor.ai, the end-to-end digital commerce solution for grocers, today announced that it has partnered with Vallarta Supermarkets, a chain of grocery stores located across Southern California, to implement its platform in Vallarta stores. Vallarta will use stor.ai's ecommerce and picking platform to support their stores in deploying advanced online shopping, delivery and fulfillment solutions.

Online grocery shopping has grown exponentially in recent years, but retailers are still grappling with the question of how to deliver cost-effective and profitable ecommerce to keep pace with customer expectations. Stor.ai helps grocers respond to today's fast-evolving ecommerce landscape, helping retailers keep up with customer demand and offer an expanded range of digital services, while also preserving their unique brand identities, customer data and margins. Stor.ai's partnership with Vallarta aims to ensure that Vallarta can provide the online services that customers want and need while mitigating the risks of relying solely on third-party ecommerce providers.

"Our partnership with Vallarta is a clear market endorsement of stor.ai's unique proposition," said Charlie Ward Wright, President, North America, stor.ai. "Vallarta identified a need for advanced, customer-friendly ecommerce solutions that enable stores to maximize ecommerce profitability in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace, and we felt that our product offering suited Vallarta's needs perfectly. I am delighted to welcome a major retailer like Vallarta to the stor.ai family, and look forward to seeing our relationship flourish in the future."

"We have been searching extensively for an ecommerce provider capable of meeting customer expectations without eroding the profitability of our picking, fulfillment and delivery operations," said Steve Netherton, CIO, Vallarta Supermarkets. "By partnering with stor.ai we hope to raise our ecommerce performance to the next level while ensuring that customers enjoy a true Vallarta experience, whether they shop online or in-store."

Stor.ai's mission is to assist grocers' digital transformation needs by combining digital customer engagement across all touchpoints into one platform. Previously, online grocery shopping had developed separately from the in-store experience, resulting in a fractured shopping experience characterised by disparate digital touchpoints. From personalised e-commerce to optimized picking, stor.ai supports grocers seeking to evolve their customer experience while maintaining ownership of their data, brand, and customer loyalty in the new digital era.

About Stor.ai

Stor.ai is the leading digital transformation partner for grocery retailers and wholesalers of all sizes, providing immersive and enriching experiences across digital touchpoints inside and outside the store. Serving as a change agent for the industry, the stor.ai technology suite supports food retailers' transition to online, integrating fulfilment methods and point of sale and retail catalogues into a mobile-first, custom-branded eCommerce experience within days. Stor.ai's digital commerce engine combined with Artificial Intelligence, omnichannel marketing tools and delivery logistics software, elevates customer experience and loyalty and results in increased sales and profit. Founded in 2014, stor.ai has a growing client and partner base including Unilever, Toshiba, Microsoft and more.

