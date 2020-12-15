Stor.ai (fka Self Point) Unveils New Name and Executive Hires to Usher in the Next Generation of Grocery Shopping

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stor.ai (formerly Self Point), the end-to-end digital commerce solution for grocers, today announced their new name and the appointment of five senior executives to the team. Stor.ai is expanding their team as demand surges for their solution supporting grocers through their online and offline digital grocery transformation. The company currently works with over 300 customers across North America, South America, Europe, and Israel.

The way the world shops is rapidly changing, and every grocer must provide efficient and unique digital experiences to their customers. Traditionally for grocers, making the digital shift has been challenging and expensive; however, Stor.ai is addressing this by providing retailers with a digital ecosystem of solutions that enables them to execute and scale their digital transformation. By focusing on their unique business needs, Stor.ai creates customized strategies to meet growing online consumer demand seamlessly and rapidly.

Stor.ai's flagship offerings include a quick-time-to-market cataloguing solution enabling grocers to integrate their entire inventory catalogue with their POS systems as well as the Picker-App which customizes and maps manual grocery fulfillment. In 2020 alone, the company has seen 250% year over year growth.

"With such an amazing transformation now taking place in the market, we felt it was the right time to transform ourselves as well and rebrand our company," said Orlee Tal, CEO of Stor.ai. "We are thrilled to usher in the next phase of grocery as we know it, beginning by re-branding our name and adding stellar hires to our team. Our new name, Stor.ai, represents the rapid change in the store. Our mission is to lead grocers to become the store of tomorrow and AI is enabling expanded capabilities and opportunities that greatly benefit the grocer and the consumer. We look forward to serving our customers with our newly invigorated brand and our innovative products and services."

Coinciding with the rebrand, Stor.ai has recently appointed several new executive hires bringing unrivaled experience at the intersection of grocery and technology. Morris Azulay joins as CFO with over 20 years of experience leading start-ups through seed stages, funding rounds, M&A transactions and exits. Irit Fridlis Weinstein joins as VP Strategy and Innovation, having previously led the digital transformation efforts of Israel's leading retailer Shufersal, where she saw its e-business grow from 1.3% to over 20% of total revenue. Rob Rinke joins as Channel Sales Director with over 20 years of experience as a Strategic Sales Leader. He previously held senior sales positions at ParTech, Inc, Tanjarine and Focus POS. Matt Walker joins as Director of Global Sales and was previously responsible for the commercial strategy and roll-out of a micro-fulfillment center solution for Dematic, the largest automation company in North America. Jim Barry joins as Director of Marketing, having amassed more than 20 years of marketing experience, including building and selling his own agency, giving Jim a proven track record in accelerating digital transformation.

The new brand is effective immediately. Visit www.stor.ai to explore the website and learn about Stor.ai's solutions.

About Stor.ai

Stor.ai is the leading digital transformation partner for supermarkets, specialty food retailers and consumer packaged goods brands. Serving as a change agent for the industry, the Stor.ai team supports food retailers' transition to online, integrating fulfilment methods while elevating customer experience and loyalty. Stor.ai's technology suite integrates point of sale and retail catalogues into a mobile-first, custom-branded e-commerce experience within days. Stor.ai's digital commerce engine combined with Artificial Intelligence, omnichannel marketing tools and delivery logistics software, result in increased sales and profit, in-store and online. Founded in 2014, Stor.ai has a growing client and partner base including Unilever, Toshiba, Microsoft and more.

