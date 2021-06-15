Stor.ai Partners with Bringg for End-to-End Grocery Delivery Orchestration

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stor.ai, the end-to-end digital commerce solution for grocers, today announced a new strategic partnership with Bringg, the leading unified fulfillment and delivery orchestration solution for retailers. The partnership will equip enterprise retailers of all sizes with the ability to conduct deliveries using their own fleets, third-party logistics providers, or any other delivery form.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated consumers' preference for digital commerce across all markets, especially grocery shopping. Not only must today's retailers have a digital presence, but they must also protect and promote their brand by offering personalized shopping experiences. In eCommerce, delivery drivers provide the only human interaction customers have with retailers, making it crucial for the delivery to not only meet customers demanding expectations but to also be consistent with retailers' overall branding. Stor.ai's partnership with Bringg will allow grocers to take full ownership over their customers' digital delivery experience from beginning to end, creating a holistic, customer-first process.

"Stor.ai's partnership with Bringg is another milestone in our journey towards achieving our core aim of providing retailers with everything they need to navigate their digital transformation, including a new model of delivery that protects and preserves their brand identity," said Mendel Gniwisch, EVP Business Development of Stor.ai. "The 300% year-on-year growth stor.ai has seen in the wake of the pandemic has led us to look for innovative partners to provide full digital experiences, both in-person and online, which can ultimately boost customer satisfaction and ensure retention. Bringg's unified fulfillment and delivery platform helps us provide an end-to-end solution that puts customers first amidst the rising influence of generic eCommerce service providers such as Instacart."

The stor.ai-Bringg partnership is a comprehensive offering for grocers, encompassing online transactions, in-store picking and last-mile delivery orchestration. In this way, grocers can phase out their reliance on third-party eCommerce and delivery partners, and take full ownership over home deliveries, whether through internal or third-party fleets. Grocers boost accountability by guaranteeing full, real-time visibility throughout the entire sales and delivery process.

"I am delighted to join forces with stor.ai, enabling grocers around the world to scale up and meet increased demand for eCommerce by providing exceptional customer experiences and greater operational efficiency," said Nikolai Avrutov, VP Alliances at Bringg. "With pickup and delivery more essential to grocers' business models than ever before, our new partnership will help them streamline their supply chain systems while simultaneously maintaining the brand identity that connects them to their customers, across curbside, third party and first party delivery."

About Stor.ai

Stor.ai (fka Self Point) is the leading digital transformation partner for retailers and wholesalers of all sizes, providing immersive and enriching experiences across digital touchpoints inside and outside the store. Serving as a change agent for the industry, the stor.ai technology suite supports food retailers' transition to online, integrating fulfillment methods and point of sale and retail catalogs into a mobile-first, custom-branded eCommerce experience within days. stor.ai's digital commerce engine combined with Artificial Intelligence, omnichannel marketing tools and delivery logistics software, elevates customer experience and loyalty and results in increased sales and profit. Founded in 2014, stor.ai has a growing client and partner base including Unilever, Toshiba, Microsoft and more.

About Bringg

Bringg helps enterprises scale up and optimize their logistics operations with our unified delivery and fulfillment cloud platform. Using Bringg, retailers and logistics providers can rapidly enable innovative delivery and fulfillment models that maximize the customer experience, optimize logistics operations and scale business channels for growth. Some of the world's best-known brands in more than 50 countries use Bringg's platform to deliver the perfect last mile experience at peak efficiency across multiple delivery models. https://www.bringg.com/

