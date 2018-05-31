Storbyte Presents Utilitarian Flash at the Creative Storage Conference 2018

In "Are all Flash Drives Created Equal," Lauffin will discuss the concept of "Utilitarian Flash"; illustrate alternative designs that allow you to achieve speed and performance while reducing costs. Lauffin will also address how to eliminate key conditions that create long term performance impacts associated with conventional flash technologies. Flash storage requires a number of internal processes to function and these processes not only impact speed and efficiency, they will reduce the lifespan of flash storage media.

"There are conditions in Media, Entertainment and Broadcast use models that effect flash memory differently than in traditional corporate models," said Lauffin. "In most cases these conditions in a relatively short period of time will impact the performance of the systems and reduce the expected life of the memory itself. Compared to conventional design there are alternative approaches that will completely eliminate these conditions while greatly extending the life of the memory."

Lauffin has served technology companies for more than 30 years, most notably six years at enterprise-class storage leader Nexsan. In 2001 as its co-founder and senior executive vice president, Diamond was responsible for introducing the concept of being able to truly use commodity-based components in enterprise class environments. This lead to an industry wide paradigm shift resulting in significant cost reductions benefiting every type of business with an alternative approach to conventional storage models.

Based on the concepts Diamond pioneered, he successfully introduced a solution to provide one of the first commercially cost correct disk-to-disk backup platforms to both end users and a global network of channel partners resulting in one of the very first affordable alternatives to tape. He has been directly involved in designing and implementing large, multi-hundred petabyte storage and process repositories for companies like Color by Deluxe, Der Spiegel, the National Institute of Health, and others worldwide. In addition to his history with disk, Diamond lead the product introduction and market focus at tape backup leader Qualstar Corporation, pioneering a world-wide program with Sony Corporation which resulted in a successful IPO placing Qualstar on NASDAQ. In addition, Diamond was directly involved in introducing some of the very first Object Based storage systems in the industry. Diamond is a direct, hands on resource delivering a real-world perspective based on a history that spans every aspect of the storage industry.

Storbyte is a systems manufacture offering a complimentary line of alternative flash and spinning disk technologies that maximizes efficiency, normalizes and improves IOPS and performance, increases rack density and reduces power, all at an industry leading cost correct price point. Its new architecture and flash management system for non-volatile memory abstracts independent SSD memory modules within the flash drive and presents a unified architecture as a single flash storage device. This patented ECO•FLASH™ design eliminates the wear-leveling and life expectancy conditions associated with conventional flash memory to extend the life of the memory material up to 10x, while eliminating over-provisioning and reducing cost. The Storbyte ECO*FLASH SSD arrays will provide RAW storage capacities from 16TB to 1,572TB in a 1U, 2U, and 4U form factor respectively.

The twelfth annual Creative Storage Conference is held Thursday, June 7, 2018 at the Doubletree Los Angeles, Westside Hotel in Culver City, California. Lauffin's informative session is part of the Solid-State Storage for Real Time Production discussion and begins at 11:30AM. To register or for more information visit https://www.creativestorage.org.

About Storbyte

Storbyte, headquartered in Washington D.C., manufactures enterprise storage arrays that offer performance, power management, reliability, density, efficiency, flexibility and affordability. Storbyte has built a dramatically different architecture with a patented, abstracted command and control capability layer over a commodity-based multi-mode direct chip-access architecture. The company's founders have dedicated their lives to solving the toughest IT problems on the planet and have not lost sight of what is most important to end users: a responsible, cost-correct price point. Visit www.storbyte.com for additional information.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storbyte-presents-utilitarian-flash-at-the-creative-storage-conference-2018-300657598.html

SOURCE Storbyte

Related Links

http://www.storbyte.com

