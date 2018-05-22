Storbyte rounds out Executive Team with the addition of James Hanson as Vice President of Research & Development

As CTO, Drissel will continue to lead Storbyte's new SSD drive technology and architecture that maximizes flash efficiency and performance for unprecedented density and life expectancy. Hanson will be responsible for innovating and managing Storbyte product engineering, including full coordination of electrical and mechanical departments and software development.

Drissel is one of the founders of the modern cybersecurity industry, beginning nearly two decades ago in forensics and intrusion detection, through work for the Department of Defense and large enterprises. In 2010 he founded CyberESI, a Maryland-based managed security provider for enterprise clients. He has taught courses in the Computer Science & Electrical Engineering department of the University of Maryland, focusing on security and related legal issues. He regularly speaks on the topics of cybersecurity, intrusions, forensics analysis and the value of proactive data protection, including at the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Conference, the US Commerce Department, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and a variety of commercial industry leaders.

Hanson has almost a decade of experience at Tenable Network Security where, among other achievements, he designed and implemented the government standards-based automation approach used with Nessus, a well-known vulnerability scanner. Prior to his network hardware and software experience, he spent more than 20 years in the gaming development industry on technologies such as 3D rendering, motion capture, artificial intelligence, physics modelling, networking, and developing custom workflow tools. Jim is also veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he repaired and maintained an array of Naval Tactical Data Systems.

"Jim adds layers of hardware and software development experience to our team, and a focus on demanding environments and industries where power and performance are mission-critical," said Groenke. "For years there has been a lack of innovation in the storage hardware segment, and our team is bringing radically new and different ideas to R&D and product design to fill this gaping hole in the market at the correct cost."

About Storbyte

Storbyte, headquartered in Washington D.C., manufactures enterprise storage arrays that offer performance, power management, reliability, density, efficiency, flexibility and affordability. Storbyte has built a dramatically different architecture with a patented, abstracted command and control capability layer over a commodity-based multi-mode direct chip-access architecture. The company's founders have dedicated their lives to solving the toughest IT problems on the planet and have not lost sight of what is most important to end users: a responsible, cost-correct price point. Visit www.storbyte.com for additional information.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storbyte-rounds-out-executive-team-with-the-addition-of-james-hanson-as-vice-president-of-research--development-300652307.html

SOURCE Storbyte

Related Links

http://www.storbyte.com

