Storbyte Unveils New ECO•FLASH SSD Drive Technology and Storage Arrays to the Commercial Storage Market

Storbyte's patented ECO•FLASH™ design is a new architecture and flash management system for non-volatile memory. Its integrated circuit, ASIC-based architecture abstracts independent SSD memory modules within the flash drive and presents the unified architecture as a single flash storage device. The ECO•FLASH design uses industrial grade, commodity-based flash memory modules to reduce cost and Storbyte's patented technology to abstract a modified RAID across the independent modules. This process completely mitigates the "Write-Cliff" phenomenon improving performance, eliminates over-provisioning, normalizes small block, big block peaks and valleys while extending the life of the memory material up to 10x.

Storbyte's hardware chassis boast an original "true," future-proof architecture providing an independent component level scale-up and scale-out, user accessible, standards-based upgradability model. These industry unique, patented flash-based chassis were designed to maximize rack space efficiencies while providing 100 percent on-line, all the time, hot swap redundancy; true enterprise class availability at close to white box price points.

Storbyte is offering three ECO•FLASH arrays: 131TB raw capacity in a 1U, 524TB raw capacity in a 2U, and 1.57PB raw capacity in a 4U frame. All price points are based on "raw" capacity numbers allowing for an open architecture available option. Storbyte's ECO•FLASH series provides a platform compatible with all existing file systems and third-party storage software, and supports a blend of Ethernet, iSCSI, NAS and InfiniBand primary connectivity simultaneously. Users can store up to 1.57PB all flash raw capacity in a standard 4U rack or add one of Storbyte's NextTier™ High Speed spinning disk storage servers and include their spinning disk 11.15PB 4U industry exclusive JBOD expansion units enabling a TrueTier™ Hybrid deployed11.5 PB raw capacity, cost correct, multi-tier storage system in a single 42U rack at a cost of $0.54 cents per GB raw capacity. The cost for customers able to utilize Storbyte's intelligence-applied, tiered dedupe and compression is less than $0.01 per GB. Multiple features in these extreme capacity expansion units are industry exclusive and incorporate true data center design principles found only in Storbyte products. This allows Storbyte to responsibly offer greater densities per rack space providing advanced drive energy and power management controls, and offer the only true disk based, cold storage, 100 percent zero power true tape alternative in the industry.

Storbyte was founded by technology and business veterans who have dedicated their lives to solving the toughest real-world IT problems. Storbyte is led by Chief Executive Officer Steve Groenke, a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of business development and managerial experience, and Chief Evangelist and Design Architect Diamond Lauffin, who introduced disk-to-disk backup as the founder of Nexsan Technologies and has designed some of the largest scale out, multi-site, abstracted file system Installations in the world.

"The industry has lost sight of the importance of storage hardware improvements, preferring to focus on software and services instead. That's okay, but enterprise users agree these are the frosting and the sprinkles on a cake and for many they have forgotten the importance of how to make a great cake," said Lauffin. "Storbyte is delivering an industry-defining flash technology with ingenious physical/mechanical solutions to address the failures of enterprise flash and hybrid storage system vendors. This allows our customers to replace 'workarounds' with concept intelligent designs in a user upgradeable and sustainable cost-correct package. Call it 'hardware-defined storage' that incorporates 'drive-design' and optimizes the physical foundation around these designs for capacity, speed, dependability, availability and future-proofing flexibility. We are raising the bar to lower the cost, setting a new industry-leading standard for price and performance, purpose-built, storage systems."

ECO•FLASH arrays are available now.

About Storbyte

Storbyte, headquartered in Washington, D.C., manufactures enterprise storage arrays that offer performance, power management, reliability, density, efficiency, flexibility and affordability. Storbyte has built a dramatically different architecture with a patented, abstracted command and control capability layer over a commodity-based multi-mode direct chip-access architecture. The company's founders have dedicated their lives to solving the toughest IT problems on the planet and have not lost sight of what is most important to end users: a responsible, cost-correct price point. Visit www.storbyte.com for additional information.

