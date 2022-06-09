Stord Achieves "Built for NetSuite" Status

New SuiteApp for cloud supply chain meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices

ATLANTA, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stord, a cloud supply chain leader, today announced that its Stord Cloud Supply Chain SuiteApp has achieved "Built for NetSuite" status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations seamlessly integrate and manage their end-to-end supply chain partners within NetSuite.

"Most companies today manage supply chains with a network of warehousing and fulfillment partners. This is complex, operationally costly, and can lead to inaccurate and untimely data," said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder, Stord. "Now, NetSuite customers can use Stord's cloud-based platform to intelligently orchestrate logistics through a single integration across all supply chain partners."

With the Stord Cloud Supply Chain SuiteApp, NetSuite customers can automate the transmission of purchase order, sales order, and transfer order data across different supply chain partners. Additionally, they can help ensure inventory accuracy in NetSuite by syncing shipment, receipt, and inventory data from 3PL partners in real time. With reporting and dashboards designed for logistics activities, companies can scale warehouse and fulfillment capacity up and down as necessary.

"As supply chains continue to experience challenges, companies need a simpler way to connect to all of their supply chain systems," said Guido Haarmans, VP, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for cloud supply chain. It can help NetSuite customers automate the flow of information directly between NetSuite and their networks of diverse fulfillment partners so they can gain real-time visibility into supply chain activities."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Stord Cloud Supply Chain, have been built to meet these standards.

About SuiteCloud

The Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml

About Stord

Stord is the leading cloud supply chain platform enabling companies to compete and grow with world-class logistics – including warehousing, freight and fulfillment – in a single, integrated platform that's available exactly when and where they need it. Hundreds of B2B and B2C companies like BODYARMOR, Advance Auto Parts and Dollar General use Stord to make their supply chains perform with the speed, flexibility and ease of the cloud. Led by former operators from Amazon, XPO and Manhattan Associates, Stord is headquartered in Atlanta and backed by leading investors, including Kleiner Perkins, BOND, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, D1 Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Susa Ventures and Lineage Logistics.

