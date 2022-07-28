Stord Launches Stord One Commerce To Help Brands Connect, Orchestrate, and Optimize Their Supply Chains

ATLANTA, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stord, the Cloud Supply Chain leader, expands its Cloud Supply Chain offering with Stord One Commerce, a vendor- and sales channel-agnostic software platform that helps brands connect, orchestrate, and optimize their entire supply chains.

Most brands still struggle to piece together disparate logistics solutions and disconnected technology across providers, resulting in siloed data, costly software implementations, and complex integrations. Stord One Commerce connects to brands' existing systems through a marketplace of 100+ standard integrations, from ERPs and online marketplaces to retail partners and warehouse management systems, providing an unmatched ability to analyze and optimize their processes from one platform.

Specifically, B2B, B2C, and omnichannel brands now benefit from deep order management and orchestration, inventory management and planning, business intelligence and analytics, and system connectivity capabilities, all in one system. The Stord One Commerce software acts as the digital glue that connects all elements of a brand's supply chain and also acts as a control tower, giving brands a consolidated view of their operations, no matter where they sell, how they run their logistics, or which systems they leverage today.

"Better logistics alone will not solve today's supply chain woes," said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. "Physical logistics capabilities across transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment have been around since the dawn of retail. You won't find a single brand that doesn't have some way of handling these pieces today, but nonetheless, supply chain remains a massive challenge for most brands and consumers. Since starting Stord, we've talked to thousands of brands, and while each is unique, the common pain points that inevitably come up are around disconnected systems, access to actionable data insights, and the inability to efficiently orchestrate and optimize supply chain operations. That's why we built Stord One Commerce."

Stord One Commerce is also the technological underpinning of Stord's Cloud Supply Chain offering, combining scalable, reliable port-to-porch physical logistics with the speed, flexibility, and optimization of the cloud. With the software's extensive functionality, brands no longer need to license, implement, and maintain disparate stand-alone systems. Stord One Commerce does this via four fully-featured software components:

Visibility: Delivers unparalleled visibility into orders, inventory, and shipments supported with extensive operational metrics and dashboards.

Delivers unparalleled visibility into orders, inventory, and shipments supported with extensive operational metrics and dashboards. Orchestration: Manages the full order lifecycle from incoming sales channels to fulfillment channels while intelligently automating order routing across multiple locations, with analytics to manage performance both inside and beyond the warehouse.

Manages the full order lifecycle from incoming sales channels to fulfillment channels while intelligently automating order routing across multiple locations, with analytics to manage performance both inside and beyond the warehouse. Optimization: Powers smarter business decisions by maximizing inventory ROI and optimizing fulfillment across multiple channels.

Powers smarter business decisions by maximizing inventory ROI and optimizing fulfillment across multiple channels. Connectivity: Easily connects all of a brand's disparate systems from ERPs and warehouse management systems to online marketplaces and retail partner systems in a single platform.

"We started building this technology a few years back to support our own massively-complex, intricate supply chain network of both partner and first-party facilities enabling B2B, B2C, and omnichannel port-to-porch fulfillment," shared Jacob Boudreau, CTO and co-founder of Stord. "After battle testing our platform with customers like BODYARMOR, Advance Auto Parts, Thrasio, and Dollar General, we decided to make it available for all brands, regardless of whether they partner with us for logistics."

"Prior to using Stord, I always felt like we were operating in the dark—with no single source of truth as to what's going on with our supply chain," said Gary Boisvert, President of Sturbridge Yankee Workshop. "Stord One Commerce sheds light on our full operations and makes it possible to enact meaningful change that benefits our bottom line."

Today's announcement underscores Stord's continued momentum and comes on the heels of increasing its network capacity , expanding to include temperature-controlled logistics through a partnership with Fresh Del Monte , and extending its Series D round to over $200M in funding at a valuation of $1.3B with a new investment led by Franklin Templeton. To learn more about Stord's Cloud Supply Chain approach, visit stord.com .

About Stord

Stord is the leading Cloud Supply Chain provider enabling companies to compete and grow with world-class logistics—including warehousing, freight, and fulfillment—in a single, integrated platform that's available exactly when and where they need it. Hundreds of B2B and B2C companies like BODYARMOR, Native, Tula, Advance Auto Parts, Thrasio, and Dollar General use Stord to make their supply chains perform with the speed, flexibility, and ease of the cloud. Led by former operators from Amazon, XPO, and Manhattan Associates, Stord is headquartered in Atlanta and backed by leading investors, including Kleiner Perkins, BOND, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, D1 Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Lineage Logistics.

