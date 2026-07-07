Independent recognition highlights innovation in infant nutrition and expanded access to affordable formula options for U.S. families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo, the maker of all store brand formula in the U.S., announced it has been named "Baby Formula Maker of the Year" in the 2026 Baby Innovation Awards, an independent awards program recognizing innovation in baby care, infant nutrition and parenting products.

Baby Formula Maker of the Year 2026

The recognition highlights the ongoing efforts to expand access to high-quality infant nutrition through store brand formula products sold by leading U.S. retailers. Store brand formulas are designed to provide safe, complete nutrition that meets U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nutritional requirements while helping families access affordable feeding options.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Baby Innovation Awards for our commitment to delivering innovative nutrition solutions that support families nationwide," said Lynn Moersch. "At a time when affordability, trust, nutritional quality, and access are more important than ever, families don't have to choose between the best for their baby and what they can afford. Store brand formula is committed to helping families access high-quality, science-backed infant formula options that meet evolving nutritional needs without the premium price barrier."

The Baby Formula Maker of the Year recognition highlights several recent innovations designed to support a range of feeding needs within the Store Brand Formula portfolio, including:

Store Brand Organic Whole Milk Infant Formula – A Clean Label Project ® Certified organic infant formula inspired by European formulations and designed to expand access to premium infant nutrition options.

– A Clean Label Project Certified organic infant formula inspired by European formulations and designed to expand access to premium infant nutrition options. Store Brand Complete® Comfort – A tolerance-focused infant formula developed to help address common feeding challenges, including digestive discomfort.

"Winning a Baby Innovation Award reflects store brand formula's dedication to developing products and solutions that elevate the experience of parenthood for families everywhere," said Travis Grant, Managing Director of the Baby Innovation Awards. "Perrigo continues to drive innovation in infant nutrition by expanding access to high-quality, science-backed formula options that meet the evolving needs of today's families."

Store Brand Formula at a Glance

Manufacturer : Perrigo manufactures all Store Brand Infant Formula sold in the United States.

: Perrigo manufactures all Store Brand Infant Formula sold in the United States. Availability : Products are available through national and regional U.S. grocery, drug, club and online retailers as their Store Brand, including Walmart, Target, Sam's Club, Kroger, CVS, HEB, Meijer, Walgreens and many more.

: Products are available through national and regional U.S. grocery, drug, club and online retailers as their Store Brand, including Walmart, Target, Sam's Club, Kroger, CVS, HEB, Meijer, Walgreens and many more. Nutrition Standards : Science-backed formulations developed to meet infants' nutritional needs to support healthy growth and development.

: Science-backed formulations developed to meet infants' nutritional needs to support healthy growth and development. Quality Controls : Produced in FDA-inspected facilities, using rigorous quality and safety protocols, including 2,000+ quality checks on every batch of formula to ensure safety before leaving the facility

: Produced in FDA-inspected facilities, using rigorous quality and safety protocols, including 2,000+ quality checks on every batch of formula to ensure safety before leaving the facility Affordability: Store Brand Formula products provide complete infant nutrition at a lower cost than many national-brand alternatives.

For more information about store brand formula, visit www.storebrandformula.com. For more information about the award, visit https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Store Brand Formula

Store Brand Infant Formulas again garnered national media attention in Wirecutter, the product recommendation service from The New York Times. After spending 60+ hours reviewing and comparing more than 60 baby formulas, interviewing experts and reviewing more than 20 scientific studies, Wirecutter has released "The Best Baby Formula" guide and named several Store Brand Infant Formulas among top recommendations.

Perrigo, makers of all US Store Brand Infant Formula, plays a vital role in supporting infant feeding, offering families a safe, evidence‑based alternative to higher‑priced national brands. Store Brand Infant Formula is SNAP eligible and manufactured in FDA-inspected facilities in Wisconsin, Vermont and Ohio, U.S.A. Dairy ingredients are sourced from leading dairy markets, including the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. Perrigo is also fully compliant with the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Code, which certifies that a supplier's food safety and quality management system complies with this international and domestic food-safety standard. Learn more at (http://www.storebrandformula.com).

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com.

SOURCE Store Brand Formula