Store Closing Sales Begin At All Christopher & Banks Stores Nationwide

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher & Banks, on January 13, 2021, filed for Chapter 11 reorganization and authorized store closing sales to be conducted by Hilco Merchant Resources. The store closing process has begun at more than 400 stores nationally.

Since 1956, Christopher & Banks has been providing customers with style, value and service that help her look fabulous and feel amazing, every day and for life's special moments and still focuses on putting "her" first.

Christopher & Banks customers will now save 40-60% off original prices on all merchandise. Christopher & Banks offers a variety of missy, women's and petite sizes in their stores, now at 40-60% off the original price. These incredible discounts are valid throughout the stores and include customers' favorite styles across all departments. "The closing stores feature an abundant assortment of merchandise at very significant price reductions. Customers will save on their favorite apparel for work, play and special occasions," a spokesperson for Hilco Merchant Resources stated. "We encourage shoppers to visit their nearby location now and take advantage of these tremendous savings before it's too late."

Store fixtures are also being sold at compelling prices as part of these closing sales.

A full list of closing locations is attached. Store detail are also available on the Christopher & Banks Store Locator page.

Christopher & Banks online sales will continue. Closing discounts will not apply to online purchases.

About Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC:

Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Additionally, HMR now includes among its subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (www.hilcoffe.com), and an innovative sale locater website called Shop Genius (www.shopgenius.com). Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

Christopher and Banks Closing Stores Store Mall Address City State Zip Christopher & Banks Parkway Place 2801 Memorial Pkwy SW, #162 Huntsville AL 35801 Christopher & Banks Central Mall 5111 Rogers Avenue, #28 Fort Smith AR 72903 Christopher & Banks Outlet Outlets of Little Rock 11201 Bass Pro Parkway, #B-M155 Little Rock AR 72210 Christopher & Banks Pinnacle Hills Promenade 2203 Promenade Blvd, #2130 Rogers AR 72758 Christopher & Banks Outlet Outlets at Anthem 4250 W Anthem Way, #0720 Anthem AZ 85086 Christopher & Banks Outlet Phoenix Premium Outlet 4976 Premium Outlets Way, #746 Chandler AZ 85226 Christopher & Banks Arrowhead Towne Center 7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center Drive, #1253 Glendale AZ 85308 Christopher & Banks Superstition Springs Center 6555 E Southern Avenue, #E10 Mesa AZ 85206 Christopher & Banks Prescott Gateway Mall 3250 Gateway Blvd, #1064 Prescott AZ 86303 Christopher & Banks Outlet Tucson Premium Outlets 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd, #920 Tucson AZ 85742 Christopher & Banks Capitola Mall 1855 41st Avenue, #E09 Capitola CA 95010 Christopher & Banks Sunrise Mall 6145 Sunrise Mall Citrus Heights CA 95610 Christopher & Banks Mt. Shasta Mall 900 Dana Drive, #C44 Redding CA 96003 Christopher & Banks Montgomery Village 731 Village Court, #731 Santa Rosa CA 95405 Christopher & Banks Arapahoe Crossing 6616 Parker Road, #101 Aurora CO 80016 Christopher & Banks Outlet Outlets at Castle Rock 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., #1020 Castle Rock CO 80108 Christopher & Banks Chapel Hills Mall 1710 Briargate Blvd, #117 Colorado Springs CO 80920 Christopher & Banks Pavilion Shopping Center 4344 South College Avenue, #5 Fort Collins CO 80525 Christopher & Banks Mesa Mall 2424 US Hwy 6 & 50, #110 Grand Junction CO 81505 Christopher & Banks Outlet Colorado Mills 14500 West Colfax Avenue, #456 Lakewood CO 80401 Christopher & Banks Aspen Grove 7301 S Santa Fe Drive, #222 Littleton CO 80120 CJ Banks Aspen Grove 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, #528 Littleton CO 80120 Christopher & Banks The Promenade Shops at Centerra 5855 Sky Pond Drive, #F118 Loveland CO 80538 CJ Banks The Promenade Shops at Centerra 5971 Sky Pond Drive, #C148 Loveland CO 80538 Christopher & Banks Marketplace at Northglenn 331A West 104th Avenue, Bldg 5 Northglenn CO 80234 Christopher & Banks Pueblo Mall 3539 Dillon Drive Pueblo CO 81008 Christopher & Banks High Plains Shopping Center 1227 W Main Street, #1305 Sterling CO 80751 Christopher & Banks Outlet Denver Premium Outlets 13801 Grant St., #405 Thornton CO 80023 Christopher & Banks Outlet Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods 455 Trolley Line Blvd, #720 Mashantucket CT 06338 Christopher & Banks The Promenade at Evergreen Walk 101 Evergreen Way, #115 South Windsor CT 06074 Christopher & Banks Outlet Westbrook Outlets 314 Flat Rock Place, #C140 Westbrook CT 06498 Christopher & Banks Outlet Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach III (Seaside) 36470 Seaside Outlet Drive, #1820 Rehoboth Beach DE 19971 Christopher & Banks Concord Mall 4737 Concord Pike, #740 Wilmington DE 19803 Christopher & Banks Volusia Mall 1700 W International Speedway, #414 Daytona Beach FL 32114 Christopher & Banks Outlet Ellenton Premium Outlet 5461 Factory Shops Blvd, #585 Ellenton FL 34222 Christopher & Banks Outlet Sanibel Outlets 20350 Summerlin Road, #6110 Fort Myers FL 33908 Christopher & Banks Outlet Tampa Premium Outlet 2224 Grand Cypress Drive, #728 Lutz FL 33559 Christopher & Banks Port Charlotte Town Center 1441 Tamiami Trail, #215 Port Charlotte FL 33948 Christopher & Banks Outlet St. Augustine Outlets 500 Outlet Mall Blvd, #318 St. Augustine FL 32084 Christopher & Banks Tyrone Square 6924 Tyrone Square Mall St. Petersburg FL 33710 Christopher & Banks Outlet Calhoun Premium Outlets 455 Belwood Road, #A017 Calhoun GA 30701 Christopher & Banks Outlet Tanger Outlets Commerce 800 Steven B Tanger Blvd, #112 Commerce GA 30529 Christopher & Banks Outlet Outlets of Des Moines 801 Bass Pro Dr NW, #415 Altoona IA 50009 Christopher & Banks North Grand Mall 2801 Grand Avenue, #1090 Ames IA 50010 Christopher & Banks Delaware Centre I 1802 SE Delaware Ave, Suite #109 Ankeny IA 50021 Christopher & Banks Westgate Mall 515 North Adams, #223 Carroll IA 51401 Christopher & Banks Lindale Mall 4444 First Avenue NE, #142 Cedar Rapids IA 52402 CJ Banks Lindale Mall 4444 First Avenue NE, #36 Cedar Rapids IA 52402 Christopher & Banks Coral Ridge Mall 1451 Coral Ridge Ave, #118 Coralville IA 52241 Christopher & Banks Metro Crossing Shopping Center 3606 Metro Drive, #200 Council Bluffs IA 51501 Christopher & Banks Northpark Mall 320 West Kimberly Road, #90 Davenport IA 52806 Christopher & Banks Centrum Plaza 915 Short Street Decorah IA 52101 Christopher & Banks Kennedy Mall 555 John F Kennedy Road, #445 Dubuque IA 52002 Christopher & Banks Crossroads Mall 217 South 25th Street, #C23 Fort Dodge IA 50501 Christopher & Banks Marshalltown Mall 2500 South Center Street Marshalltown IA 50158 Christopher & Banks Willow Creek Crossing 532 Indianhead Drive Mason City IA 50401 Christopher & Banks Quincy Place Mall 1110 Quincy Avenue, #84 Ottumwa IA 52501 Christopher & Banks Lakeport Commons 5001 Sergeant Road, #295 Sioux City IA 51106 Christopher & Banks South Park Mall 901 11th Street SW, #48 Spencer IA 51301 Christopher & Banks Crossroads Mall 2060 Crossroads Boulevard Waterloo IA 50702 Christopher & Banks Westland Mall 550 South Gear Avenue, #42 West Burlington IA 52655 Christopher & Banks Valley West Mall 1551 Valley West Drive, #235 West Des Moines IA 50266 CJ Banks Valley West Mall 1551 Valley West Drive, #281 West Des Moines IA 50266 Christopher & Banks The Village at Jordan Creek 6925 Mills Civic Pkwy, #130 West Des Moines IA 50266 Christopher & Banks Outlet Outlets Williamsburg 1991 O'Donnell Road, #502 Williamsburg IA 52361 Christopher & Banks Boise Towne Square 350 North Milwaukee, #2323 Boise ID 83704 Christopher & Banks Pine Ridge Mall 4155 Yellowstone Hwy, #1152 Chubbuck ID 83202 Christopher & Banks Grand Teton Mall 2300 East 17th Street, #54 Idaho Falls ID 83404 Christopher & Banks Palouse Mall 2018 West Pullman Road, #D7 Moscow ID 83843 Christopher & Banks Magic Valley Mall 1485 Pole Line Lane, #195 Twin Falls ID 83301 Christopher & Banks Algonquin Commons 1952 S Randall Road, #56 Algonquin IL 60102 Christopher & Banks Alton Square 116 Alton Square, #A09A Alton IL 62002 Christopher & Banks Eastland Mall 1615 East Empire Street, #1048 Bloomington IL 61701 Christopher & Banks Northfield Square Mall 1600 N State Route 50, #424A Bourbonnais IL 60914 Christopher & Banks University Mall 1237 East Main Street, #1052 Carbondale IL 62901 Christopher & Banks Market Place Plaza 1901 N. Market Street, #T-10 Champaign IL 61822 Christopher & Banks Village Mall 2917 North Vermilion Danville IL 61832 Christopher & Banks Shoppes on Ford Avenue 1603 Ford Avenue, #A Effingham IL 62401 Christopher & Banks St. Clair Square 134 St. Clair Square, #180 Fairview Heights IL 62208 Christopher & Banks Hickory Point Mall 1350 Hickory Point Mall, #1120 Forsyth IL 62535 Christopher & Banks Yorktown Shopping Center 232 Yorktown Shopping Center Lombard IL 60148 Christopher & Banks Cross County Mall 700 Broadway East, #3 Mattoon IL 61938 Christopher & Banks SouthPark Mall 4500 16th Street, #630 Moline IL 61265 Christopher & Banks Westridge Court 256 S Route 59, #104 Naperville IL 60540 Christopher & Banks Northwoods Mall 2200 West War Memorial Drive, #CU-9 Peoria IL 61613 Christopher & Banks Peru Mall 3940 Route 251, #H2 Peru IL 61354 Christopher & Banks Quincy Mall 3347 Quincy Mall Quincy IL 62301 Christopher & Banks Cherryvale Mall 7200 Harrison Avenue, #H-04 Rockford IL 61112 Christopher & Banks The Arboretum of South Barrington 100 West Higgins Road, #Q-65 South Barrington IL 60010 Christopher & Banks White Oaks Mall 2501 Wabash Avenue, #A03A Springfield IL 62704 CJ Banks White Oaks Mall 2501 Wabash Avenue, #A-01 Springfield IL 62704 Christopher & Banks Northland Mall 2900 East Lincolnway, #10 Sterling IL 61081 Christopher & Banks Outlet Tanger Outlets Tuscola D700 Tuscola Blvd, Box 4050, #D700 Tuscola IL 61953 Christopher & Banks College Mall 2916 East 3rd Street, #M-12 Bloomington IN 47401 Christopher & Banks Outlet Indiana Premium Outlets 3200 Outlet Drive, #F050 Edinburgh IN 46124 Christopher & Banks Shoppes on Six 205 County Road 6 East, #F Elkhart IN 46514 Christopher & Banks Eastland Mall 800 North Green River Road, #146 Evansville IN 47715 Christopher & Banks Glenbrook Square 4201 Coldwater, #E10 Fort Wayne IN 46805 Christopher & Banks Orchard Crossing 914 Thomas Road, #106 Fort Wayne IN 46804 Christopher & Banks Outlet Outlet Shoppes at Fremont 6245 Old US 27, #E020 Fremont IN 46737 Christopher & Banks Greenwood Park Mall 1251 US Highway 31 North, #F11 Greenwood IN 46142 Christopher & Banks Markland Mall 1220 South 17th Street, #B03 Kokomo IN 46902 Christopher & Banks Tippecanoe Mall 2415 Sagamore Parkway South, #B09 Lafayette IN 47905 CJ Banks Tippecanoe Mall 2415 Sagamore Parkway South, #G12A Lafayette IN 47905 Christopher & Banks Outlet Lighthouse Place Premium Outlet 511 Lighthouse Place, #E110 Michigan City IN 46360 Christopher & Banks Wilshire Plaza 5530 Grape Road, #260 Mishawaka IN 46545 Christopher & Banks Muncie Mall 3501 N Granville Avenue, #K06 Muncie IN 47303 CJ Banks Muncie Mall 3501 Granville Avenue, #M03 Muncie IN 47303 Christopher & Banks Hamilton Town Center 14002 Hoard Dr, #300 Noblesville IN 46060 Christopher & Banks The Shops at Perry Crossing 314 Marketplace Mile, #115 Plainfield IN 46168 Christopher & Banks Richmond Square 3801 National Road East, #541 Richmond IN 47374 Christopher & Banks Crossroads Shopping Center 1525 U.S. 41, #C8-10 Schererville IN 46375 Christopher & Banks Honey Creek Mall 3401 South US Hwy 41, #H3 Terre Haute IN 47802 Christopher & Banks Derby Marketplace 1930 N. Rock Road, #D-13 Derby KS 67037 Christopher & Banks Garden City Plaza 2214 East Kansas Avenue, #6&7 Garden City KS 67846 Christopher & Banks Big Creek Crossing in Hays 2918 Vine Street, #60 Hays KS 67601 Christopher & Banks Hutchinson Mall 1500 E 11th Ave, #B09 Hutchinson KS 67501 Christopher & Banks Outlet The Legends 1813 Village West Parkway, #Q-102 Kansas City KS 66111 Christopher & Banks Liberal Plaza Shopping Center 1505 N Kansas Avenue, #A14 Liberal KS 67901 Christopher & Banks Mission Mart Shopping Center 5327 Johnson Drive Mission KS 66205 Christopher & Banks Corbin Park 6501 W 135th Street, #F-8 Overland Park KS 66223 Christopher & Banks Central Mall 2259 South 9th Street, #127 Salina KS 67401 CJ Banks Central Mall 2259 South 9th Street, #46 Salina KS 67401 Christopher & Banks West Ridge Mall 1801 Wanamaker Road, #F17 Topeka KS 66604 CJ Banks West Ridge Mall 1801 Wanamaker Road Topeka KS 66604 Christopher & Banks Towne East Square 7700 East Kellogg Drive, #P05 Wichita KS 67207 Christopher & Banks New Market Square 2441 North Maize Road, #1807 Wichita KS 67205 Christopher & Banks Towne West Square 4600 W Kellogg Drive, #Q08 Wichita KS 67209 Christopher & Banks Ashland Town Center 500 Winchester Avenue, #250 Ashland KY 41101 Christopher & Banks Greenwood Mall 2625 Scottsville Rd, #100 Bowling Green KY 42104 Christopher & Banks Crestview Hills Town Center 2815 Town Center Boulevard, #2020 Crestview Hills KY 41017 Christopher & Banks Towne Mall 1704 N Dixie Hwy, #A003 Elizabethtown KY 42701 Christopher & Banks Fayette Mall 3401 Nicholasville Road, #432 Lexington KY 40503 Christopher & Banks Mall St. Matthews 5000 Shelbyville Road, #1125 Louisville KY 40207 Christopher & Banks Kentucky Oaks Mall 5101 Hinkleville Road, #720 Paducah KY 42001 CJ Banks Kentucky Oaks Mall 5101 Hinkleville Road, #730 Paducah KY 42001 Christopher & Banks Outlet The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass 1155 Buck Creek Road, #A110 Simpsonville KY 40067 Christopher & Banks Somerset Mall 4150 US Hwy 27 S, #12b Somerset KY 42501 Christopher & Banks The Mall at Whitney Field 100 Commercial Road, #64 Leominster MA 01453 Christopher & Banks Harford Mall 670 Bel Air Road, #6 Bel Air MD 21014 Christopher & Banks Francis Scott Key Mall 5500 Buckeystown Pike, #252 Frederick MD 21703 Christopher & Banks Valley Mall 17301 Valley Road, #462 Hagerstown MD 21740 Christopher & Banks Country Club Mall 1262 Vocke Road, #444 LaVale MD 21502 Christopher & Banks Outlet Outlets Ocean City 12741 Ocean Gateway, #960 Ocean City MD 21842 Christopher & Banks TownMall of Westminster 400 North Center Street, #241 Westminster MD 21157 Christopher & Banks Auburn Mall 550 Center Street, #1108 Auburn ME 04210 Christopher & Banks Marketplace at Augusta 2 Stephen King Drive, #4 Augusta ME 04330 Christopher & Banks Bangor Mall 663 Stillwater Avenue, #F9/F10 Bangor ME 04401 CJ Banks Bangor Mall 663 Stillwater Avenue, #1082 Bangor ME 04401 Christopher & Banks Outlet Outlets at Kittery 283 US Route 1, #102 Kittery ME 03904 Christopher & Banks Bay City Town Center (fka Bay City Mall) 4101 Wilder Road, #E517 Bay City MI 48706 Christopher & Banks Outlet Birch Run Premium Outlets 12240 South Beyer Road, #V032 Birch Run MI 48415 Christopher & Banks Green Oak Village Place 9736 Village Place Blvd, #F Brighton MI 48116 Christopher & Banks Outlet Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids 350 84th Street SW, #1025 Byron Township MI 49315 Christopher & Banks Delta Plaza Mall 301 North Lincoln Road Escanaba MI 49829 Christopher & Banks The Shops at CenterPoint 3647 28th Street SE Grand Rapids MI 49512 Christopher & Banks RiverTown Crossings 3700 Rivertown Pkwy, #1218 Grandville MI 49418 Christopher & Banks Outlet Tanger Outlets Howell 1475 N. Burkhart Road, #G170 Howell MI 48855 Christopher & Banks Midtown Mall 1084 South Stephenson Avenue Iron Mountain MI 49801 Christopher & Banks Westwood Mall 1850 W Michigan Ave, #808 Jackson MI 49202 Christopher & Banks Lansing Mall 5324 W Saginaw Highway, #171 Lansing MI 48917 Christopher & Banks Eastwood Towne Center 3016 Towne Centre Blvd, #D4 Lansing MI 48912 Christopher & Banks Laurel Park Place 37700 West Six Mile Road, #D-280 Livonia MI 48152 Christopher & Banks Midland Mall 6800 Eastman Avenue, #240 Midland MI 48642 Christopher & Banks The Lakes Mall 5600 Harvey Street, #2072 Muskegon MI 49444 Christopher & Banks Petoskey Town Center 1319 Spring Street Petoskey MI 49770 Christopher & Banks Birchwood Mall 4350 24th Avenue, #228 Port Huron MI 48059 Christopher & Banks The Crossroads 6650 S Westnedge Ave, #255 Portage MI 49024 Christopher & Banks Hampton Village Centre 2685 South Rochester Road, #11 Rochester Hills MI 48307 Christopher & Banks Fashion Square Mall 4895 Fashion Square Mall, #402 Saginaw MI 48604-2796 Christopher & Banks Grand Traverse Mall 3200 S Airport Road West, #411 Traverse City MI 49684 Christopher & Banks Utica Corners 13291 Hall Road, #C140 Utica MI 48315 Christopher & Banks Outlet Outlets at West Branch 2990 Cook Road, #108 West Branch MI 48661 Christopher & Banks Westland Mall 35000 West Warren Road, #401 Westland MI 48185 Christopher & Banks Outlet Albertville Premium Outlet 6415 Labeaux Avenue NE, #A030 Albertville MN 55301 Christopher & Banks Viking Plaza 3015 Highway 29 South, 4095 Alexandria MN 56308 Christopher & Banks Time Square 7605 148th Street Apple Valley MN 55124 Christopher & Banks Westgate Mall 14136 Baxter Drive, #36 Baxter MN 56425 Christopher & Banks Paul Bunyan Mall 1401 Paul Bunyan Drive NW Bemidji MN 56601 Christopher & Banks Southtown Center 7833 Southtown Center, #511 Bloomington MN 55431 Christopher & Banks Mall of America 268 South Boulevard Bloomington MN 55425 Christopher & Banks Burnsville Center 2016 Burnsville Center Burnsville MN 55306 Christopher & Banks Riverdale Village 12771 Riverdale Blvd, #101-102 Coon Rapids MN 55448 Christopher & Banks Washington Square Mall 815 Lake Avenue, #5 Detroit Lakes MN 56501 Christopher & Banks Miller Hill Mall 1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, #E02D Duluth MN 55811 Christopher & Banks Outlet Twin Cities Premium Outlets 3965 Eagan Outlets Parkway, #335 Eagan MN 55122 Christopher & Banks Eden Prairie Center 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, #1210 Eden Prairie MN 55344 Christopher & Banks Central Square Mall 201 NW 4th Street, #100 Grand Rapids MN 55744 Christopher & Banks Hutchinson Mall 1060 Hwy 15 South, #36 Hutchinson MN 55350 Christopher & Banks River Hills Mall 1850 Adams Street, #518 Mankato MN 56001-4840 Christopher & Banks Maple Grove Crossing 8046 Wedgewood Lane North, #10 Maple Grove MN 55369 Christopher & Banks Market Street Mall 1420 East College Drive Marshall MN 56258 Christopher & Banks Outlet Medford Outlet Center 6750 West Frontage Road, #B033 Medford MN 55049 Christopher & Banks Moorhead Center Mall 512 Center Avenue Moorhead MN 56560 Christopher & Banks Outlet North Branch Outlets 38500 Tanger Drive, #113 North Branch MN 55056 Christopher & Banks The Shoppes of Oak Park Heights 5825 Krueger Lane Oak Park Heights MN 55082 Christopher & Banks Rockford Road Plaza 4190 Vinewood Lane N Plymouth MN 55442 Christopher & Banks Apache Mall 333 Apache Mall, #1030 Rochester MN 55902 Christopher & Banks Rosedale Commons 2480 Fairview Avenue North, #163 A&B Roseville MN 55113 Christopher & Banks Crossroads Center 4101 West Division Street, #C0012 St. Cloud MN 56301-6601 Christopher & Banks Thunderbird Mall 1427 South 12th Avenue, #27 Virginia MN 55792-3247 Christopher & Banks Kandi Mall 1605 South 1st Street, #C10/11 Willmar MN 56201 Christopher & Banks Winona Mall 1213 Gilmore Winona MN 55987 Christopher & Banks Woodbury Village Shopping Center 7150 Valley Creek Plaza, #204 Woodbury MN 55125 Christopher & Banks Branson Landing 1105 Branson Landing Boulevard, #1105 Branson MO 65616 Christopher & Banks Outlet Tanger Outlets Branson 300 Tanger Boulevard, #304 Branson MO 65616 Christopher & Banks West Park Mall 3049 William Street, #183 Cape Girardeau MO 63703 CJ Banks West Park Mall 3049 William Street, #182 Cape Girardeau MO 63703 Christopher & Banks Outlet St. Louis Premium Outlet 18533 Outlet Blvd, #103 Chesterfield MO 63005 Christopher & Banks Columbia Mall 2300 Bernadette Drive, #0302 Columbia MO 65203 Christopher & Banks West County Center 72 West County Center, #1300 Des Peres MO 63131 Christopher & Banks Capital Mall 3600 Country Club Drive, #306 Jefferson City MO 65109 Christopher & Banks Northpark Mall 101 N. Range Line Rd, #350 Joplin MO 64801 Christopher & Banks The Shops At Boardwalk 8630 North Boardwalk Avenue, #SP18 Kansas City MO 64154 CJ Banks The Shops At Boardwalk 8638 North Boardwalk Avenue, #14 Kansas City MO 64154 Christopher & Banks Summit Fair 930-V Northwest Blue Pkwy Lees Summit MO 64086 Christopher & Banks Outlet Osage Beach Premium Outlets 4540 Osage Beach Parkway, #H-5 Osage Beach MO 65065 Christopher & Banks Battlefield Mall 2825 South Glenstone Avenue, #F04A Springfield MO 65804 Christopher & Banks East Hills Mall 3702 Frederick Blvd, #16 St. Joseph MO 64505 Christopher & Banks South County Center 316 South County Center Way, #316 St. Louis MO 63129 Christopher & Banks Mid Rivers Mall 2004 Mid Rivers Mall Drive St. Peters MO 63376 Christopher & Banks Rimrock Mall 300 South 24th Street West, #B-1 Billings MT 59102 Christopher & Banks Holiday Village Mall 1200 10th Avenue South, #1 Great Falls MT 59405 Christopher & Banks Skyway Regional Shopping Center 2013 Cromwell Dixon Drive, #105 Helena MT 59601 Christopher & Banks Kalispell Center Mall 20 North Main Street, #B090 Kalispell MT 59901 Christopher & Banks Southgate Mall 2901 Brooks Street, #B2 Missoula MT 59801 Christopher & Banks Outlet Asheville Outlets 800 Brevard Road, #864 Asheville NC 28806 Christopher & Banks Carolina Mall 1480 Concord Parkway N, #275 Concord NC 28025 Christopher & Banks Outlet Carolina Premium Outlets 1223B Industrial Park Drive, #1223B Smithfield NC 27577 Christopher & Banks Kirkwood Mall 630 Kirkwood Mall Bismarck ND 58504 CJ Banks Kirkwood Mall 642 Kirkwood Mall Bismarck ND 58504 Christopher & Banks Holiday Mall 425 College Drive South, #6 Devils Lake ND 58301 Christopher & Banks West Acres Shopping Center 3902 13th Avenue South, #233 Fargo ND 58103 CJ Banks West Acres Shopping Center 3902 13th Avenue South, #237 Fargo ND 58103 Christopher & Banks Columbia Mall 2800 Columbia Road, #335 Grand Forks ND 58201 Christopher & Banks Buffalo Mall 2400 8th Avenue SW, #E4 Jamestown ND 58401 Christopher & Banks Dakota Square 218 Dakota Square Minot ND 58701 Christopher & Banks Village Centre 122 East 24th Street, #A11 Columbus NE 68601 Christopher & Banks Conestoga Mall 3404 West 13th Street, #D33 Grand Island NE 68803 CJ Banks Conestoga Mall 3404 West 13th Street, #A3A Grand Island NE 68803 Christopher & Banks Outlet Nebraska Crossing Outlets 21351 Nebraska Crossing Drive, #A113 Gretna NE 68028 Christopher & Banks Hilltop Mall 5003 North 2nd Avenue, #5 Kearney NE 68848 Christopher & Banks SouthPointe Pavilions 2940 Pine Lake Road, #I-18 Lincoln NE 68516 Christopher & Banks Gateway Mall 516 Gateway Mall Lincoln NE 68505-2462 Christopher & Banks Sunset Plaza 1700 Market Lane, #200 Norfolk NE 68701 Christopher & Banks Platte River Mall 1000 South Dewey, #40/50 North Platte NE 69101 Christopher & Banks Montclair on Center 13029 West Center Road Omaha NE 68144 CJ Banks Montclair on Center 13023 West Center Road Omaha NE 68144 Christopher & Banks Shadow Lake Towne Center 7474 Towne Center Pkwy, #T-117 Papillion NE 68046 CJ Banks Shadow Lake Towne Center 7474 Towne Center Pkwy, #T-115 Papillion NE 68046 Christopher & Banks Monument Mall 2302 Frontage Road, #2 Scottsbluff NE 69361 Christopher & Banks Mall of New Hampshire 1500 South Willow Street, #E111 Manchester NH 03103 Christopher & Banks Outlet Settlers Green Outlet Village 2 Common Court, #D-54 North Conway NH 03860 Christopher & Banks Outlet Tanger Outlets Tilton 120 Laconia Road, #220 Tilton NH 03276 Christopher & Banks Outlet Gloucester Premium Outlet 100 Premium Outlets Drive, #500 Blackwood NJ 08012 Christopher & Banks Cottonwood Mall 10000 Coors Bypass, #C206 Albuquerque NM 87114 Christopher & Banks Animas Valley Mall 4601 East Main Street, #470 Farmington NM 87402 Christopher & Banks Colonie Center 131 Colonie Center, #280 Albany NY 12205 Christopher & Banks Boulevard Mall 1281 Niagara Falls Boulevard Amherst NY 14226 Christopher & Banks McKinley Mall 3701 McKinley Parkway, #736 Buffalo NY 14219 Christopher & Banks Great Northern Mall 4155 State Route 31, #B106 Clay NY 13041 Christopher & Banks Arnot Mall 3300 Chambers Road South, #5146 Horseheads NY 14845 Christopher & Banks Pyramid Mall Ithaca 40 Catherwood Road, #B07 Ithaca NY 14850 Christopher & Banks Oakdale Mall 601-635 Harry L Drive, #74 Johnson City NY 13790 Christopher & Banks Outlet Log Jam Outlet 1476 State Route 9, #H14 Lake George NY 12845 Christopher & Banks Chautauqua Mall 318 East Fairmont Avenue, #644 Lakewood NY 14750 Christopher & Banks The Orchard 8653 Clinton Street, #8653 New Hartford NY 13413 CJ Banks The Orchard 8651 Clinton Street, #8651 New Hartford NY 13413 Christopher & Banks Outlet Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls 1900 Military Road, #223 Niagara Falls NY 14304 Christopher & Banks Champlain Centre North 60 Smithfield Blvd, #C-115 Plattsburgh NY 12901 Christopher & Banks Marketplace Mall 751 Miracle Mile Drive, #A1-2 Rochester NY 14623 Christopher & Banks The Mall at Greece Ridge 257 Greece Ridge Center Drive, #H-19a Rochester NY 14626 Christopher & Banks Wilton Mall at Saratoga 3065 Route 50, #B011a Saratoga Springs NY 12866 Christopher & Banks Via Port Rotterdam 93 West Campbell Road, #6050 Schenectady NY 12306 Christopher & Banks Outlet Destiny USA 3 Destiny USA Drive, #L-204 Syracuse NY 13204 Christopher & Banks Eastview Mall 150 Eastview Mall Victor NY 14564 Christopher & Banks Outlet Waterloo Premium Outlets 655 State Route 318, #A049 Waterloo NY 13165 Christopher & Banks Salmon Run 21182 Salmon Run Mall Loop West, #A104 Watertown NY 13601 Christopher & Banks Eastern Hills Mall 4545 Transit Road, #734 Williamsville NY 14221 Christopher & Banks Marketplace at Four Corners 7045 Marketplace Drive Bainbridge Township OH 44202 Christopher & Banks Mall at Fairfield Commons 2727 Fairfield Commons, #W170 Beavercreek OH 45431 Christopher & Banks The Greene Town Center 106 Plum Street Beavercreek OH 45440 CJ Banks The Greene Town Center 110 Plum Street Beavercreek OH 45440 Christopher & Banks Outlet Ohio Station Outlets 9911 Avon Lake Road, #200 Burbank OH 44214 Christopher & Banks Belden Village 4129 Belden Village Mall, #B40 Canton OH 44718 Christopher & Banks Chillicothe Mall 1075 North Bridge Street, #165 Chillicothe OH 45601 Christopher & Banks Polaris Fashion Place 1500 Polaris Parkway, #2008 Columbus OH 43240 Christopher & Banks Mall at Tuttle Crossing 5043 Tuttle Crossing Blvd, #267/#268 Dublin OH 43016 Christopher & Banks Bridgewater Falls 3425 Princeton Rd, #I-133 Fairfield Township OH 45011 Christopher & Banks Findlay Village Mall 1800 Tiffin Avenue, #469 Findlay OH 45840 Christopher & Banks Indian Mound Mall 771 South 30th Street, #721 Heath OH 43056 Christopher & Banks Outlet Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville 8315 Factory Shops Boulevard Jeffersonville OH 43128 Christopher & Banks River Valley Mall 1635 River Valley Circle, #331 Lancaster OH 43130 Christopher & Banks Lima Mall 2400 Elida Road, #158 Lima OH 45805 Christopher & Banks Richland Mall 687 Richland Mall Mansfield OH 44906 Christopher & Banks Deerfield Towne Center 5515 Deerfield Blvd, #3010 Mason OH 45040 Christopher & Banks Great Lakes Mall 7850 Mentor Avenue, #514 Mentor OH 44060 Christopher & Banks Outlet Cincinnati Premium Outlet 400 Premium Outlets Drive, #968 Monroe OH 45050 Christopher & Banks New Towne Mall 400 Mill Avenue SE, #317 New Philadelphia OH 44663 Christopher & Banks Eastwood Mall 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, #1155 Niles OH 44446 Christopher & Banks Westfield Great Northern 116 Great Northern Mall North Olmsted OH 44070 Christopher & Banks The Town Center at Levis Commons 4170 Levis Commons Blvd, #18-A Perrysburg OH 43551 CJ Banks The Town Center at Levis Commons 4175 Levis Commons Blvd Perrysburg OH 43551 Christopher & Banks Miami Valley Centre 987 East Ash Street, #C6 Piqua OH 45356 Christopher & Banks Sandusky Mall 4314 Milan Road, #180 Sandusky OH 44870 Christopher & Banks Bechtle Crossing 1642 N Bechtle Ave Springfield OH 45504 Christopher & Banks Ohio Valley Mall 67800 Mall Road, #570 St. Clairsville OH 43950 Christopher & Banks Outlet Tanger Outlets Columbus 400 S. Wilson Road, #1040 Sunbury OH 43074 Christopher & Banks The Shoppes on Burbank 4369 Burbank Road, #20 Wooster OH 44691 Christopher & Banks Southern Park Mall 7401 Market Street, #221A Youngstown OH 44512 Christopher & Banks Washington Park Mall 2350 SE Washington Blvd Bartlesville OK 74006 Christopher & Banks Sooner Mall 3301 West Main Street, #305 Norman OK 73072 Christopher & Banks Quail Springs Mall 2501 W Memorial Road, #153 Oklahoma City OK 73134 Christopher & Banks Outlet The Outlet Shoppes at Oklahoma City 7654 West Reno Avenue, #730 Oklahoma City OK 73127 Christopher & Banks Shawnee Mall 4901 North Kickapoo Street, #1556 Shawnee OK 74804 Christopher & Banks Heritage Mall 2134 14th Ave SE, #A117 Albany OR 97322 Christopher & Banks Outlet Bend Factory Outlets 61334 South Hwy 97, #150 Bend OR 97702 Christopher & Banks Valley River Center 538 Valley River Center Eugene OR 97401 Christopher & Banks Streets of Tanasbourne 2270 NE Allie Avenue, #820 Hillsboro OR 97124 Christopher & Banks Outlet Lincoln City Outlet 1500 SE East Devils Lake Road, #202 Lincoln City OR 97367 Christopher & Banks Rogue Valley Mall 1600 N Riverside Drive, #2041 Medford OR 97501 Christopher & Banks Clackamas Town Center 12000 SE 82nd Avenue, #L203 Portland OR 97086 Christopher & Banks Salem Center 480 Center Street, #2220 Salem OR 97301 Christopher & Banks Outlet Seaside Factory Outlet Center 1111 N Roosevelt Drive, #336 Seaside OR 97138 Christopher & Banks Outlet Columbia Gorge Outlets 450 NW 257th Way, #512 Troutdale OR 97060 Christopher & Banks Crest Plaza 1620 N Cedar Crest Blvd, #G Allentown PA 18104 Christopher & Banks Logan Valley Mall 5580 Goods Lane, #1141 Altoona PA 16602 Christopher & Banks Outlet Wind Creek Bethlehem 77 Wind Creek Blvd., #117 Bethlehem PA 18015 Christopher & Banks Clearview Mall 101 Clearview Circle, Room #730 Butler PA 16001 Christopher & Banks Capital City Mall 3574 Capital City Mall Drive, #0224 Camp Hill PA 17011 Christopher & Banks Chambersburg Mall 864 Chambersburg Mall, #739 Chambersburg PA 17202 Christopher & Banks Streets of Cranberry 20430 Route 19, #160 Cranberry Township PA 16066 Christopher & Banks DuBois Mall 5522 Shaffer Road, Unit #3A DuBois PA 15801 Christopher & Banks Millcreek Mall 725 Millcreek Mall Erie PA 16565 Christopher & Banks Outlet The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, #740 Gettysburg PA 17325 Christopher & Banks Westmoreland Mall 5256 Route 30, #NL4 Greensburg PA 15601 Christopher & Banks Outlet Grove City Premium Outlets 1911 Leesburg Grove City Road, #1255 Grove City PA 16127 Christopher & Banks Shenango Valley Mall 3275 East State Street, #625 Hermitage PA 16148 Christopher & Banks The Galleria 500 Galleria Drive, #218 Johnstown PA 15904 Christopher & Banks Park City Center 169 Park City Center, #A0169 Lancaster PA 17601 Christopher & Banks Outlet The Shops @ Rockvale 35 South Willowdale Drive, #312 Lancaster PA 17602 Christopher & Banks Beaver Valley Mall 344 Route 18 Monaca PA 15061 Christopher & Banks Monroeville Mall 200 Monroeville Mall, #212 Monroeville PA 15146 Christopher & Banks Shoppes at Montage 2131 Shoppes Boulevard Moosic PA 18507 Christopher & Banks Lycoming Mall 300 Lycoming Mall Circle, #257 Pennsdale PA 17756 Christopher & Banks South Hills Village 301 South Hills Village, #2030A Pittsburgh PA 15241 Christopher & Banks Coventry Mall 351 West Schuylkill Road, #H2 Pottstown PA 19465 Christopher & Banks Monroe Marketplace 400 Marketplace Blvd., #6C Selinsgrove PA 17870 Christopher & Banks Nittany Mall 2900 East College Avenue, #326 State College PA 16801 Christopher & Banks Stroud Mall 454 Stroud Mall Stroudsburg PA 18360 Christopher & Banks Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills 210 Pittsburgh Mills Circle Tarentum PA 15084 Christopher & Banks Uniontown Mall 1728 Mall Run Road, #P728 Uniontown PA 15401 Christopher & Banks Outlet Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh 2200 Tanger Blvd, #513 Washington PA 15301 Christopher & Banks Berkshire Mall 1665 State Hill Road, #350 Wyomissing PA 19610 Christopher & Banks York Galleria 2899 Whiteford Road, #234 York PA 17402 Christopher & Banks Village at Sandhill 631 Promenade Place, #12 Columbia SC 29229 Christopher & Banks Outlet Gaffney Premium Outlet 1 Factory Shops Blvd, #655 Gaffney SC 29341 Christopher & Banks Outlet Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach 4635 Factory Stores Boulevard, #C210 Myrtle Beach SC 29579 Christopher & Banks Aberdeen Mall 3315 6th Avenue SE, #21 Aberdeen SD 57402 Christopher & Banks Northridge Plaza 1615 North Harrison, #13 Pierre SD 57501 Christopher & Banks Rushmore Crossing 1335 Eglin Street, #100 Rapid City SD 57701 Christopher & Banks Empire Mall 4001 West 41st Street, #904 Sioux Falls SD 57106-6512 CJ Banks Empire Mall 4001 West 41st Street, #540 Sioux Falls SD 57106-6523 Christopher & Banks The Shoppes at Dawley Farms 905 South Highline Place, #102 Sioux Falls SD 57110 Christopher & Banks Watertown Mall 1300 9th Avenue SE, #57 Watertown SD 57201 Christopher & Banks Yankton Mall 2101 Broadway, #130 Yankton SD 57078 Christopher & Banks The Tower Shops at The Pinnacle 475 Pinnacle Parkway, #518 Bristol TN 37620 Christopher & Banks Northgate Mall 271 Northgate Mall Chattanooga TN 37415 Christopher & Banks The Pinnacle at Turkey Creek 11437 Parkside Drive, #603 Farragut TN 37934 Christopher & Banks Cool Springs Galleria 1800 Galleria Blvd, #2240 Franklin TN 37067 Christopher & Banks The Streets of Indian Lake 300 Indian Lake Blvd, #220 Bldg A Hendersonville TN 37075 Christopher & Banks Johnson City Crossing 3211 Peoples Street, #700 Johnson City TN 37604 Christopher & Banks Outlet Lebanon Outlet Marketplace One Outlet Village Blvd, #350 Lebanon TN 37090 Christopher & Banks Foothills Mall 145 Foothills Mall Drive, #48/#50 Maryville TN 37801 Christopher & Banks College Square 2550 East Morris Blvd, #56 Morristown TN 37813 Christopher & Banks Stones River Mall 1720 Old Fort Pkwy, #B-140 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Christopher & Banks Outlet Pigeon River Crossings 2616 Teaster Lane, #2616 Pigeon Forge TN 37863 Christopher & Banks Outlet Tanger Outlet at Five Oaks 1645 Parkway, #740 Sevierville TN 37862 Christopher & Banks Mall of Abilene 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, #1404 Abilene TX 79606 Christopher & Banks Westgate Mall 7701 West Interstate 40, #548 Amarillo TX 79121 Christopher & Banks Firewheel Town Center 155 Cedar Sage Drive, #D11 Garland TX 75040 Christopher & Banks Lufkin Mall 4600 S Medford Drive, #1124 Lufkin TX 75901 Christopher & Banks Layton Hills Mall 1201 N Hill Field Road, #2088 Layton UT 84041 CJ Banks Layton Hills Mall 1201 N Hill Field Road, #2056 Layton UT 84041 Christopher & Banks Outlet Outlets at Traverse Mountain 3700 North Cabelas Blvd, #343 Lehi UT 84043 Christopher & Banks Cache Valley Mall 1300 North Main Street, #1110 Logan UT 84341 Christopher & Banks Fashion Place 6191 South State Street, #1585 Murray UT 84107 Christopher & Banks University Mall 575 East University Pkwy, #A8A Orem UT 84097 Christopher & Banks Provo Towne Center 1200 Provo Towne Center Blvd, #1000 Provo UT 84603 Christopher & Banks The Shops at South Town 10450 South State Street, #1110 Sandy UT 84070 Christopher & Banks Red Cliffs Mall 1770 East Red Cliffs Drive, #1168 St. George UT 84790 Christopher & Banks New River Valley Mall 782 New River Road, #831 Christiansburg VA 24073 Christopher & Banks Valley Mall 1925 East Market Street, #416 Harrisonburg VA 22801 Christopher & Banks River Ridge Mall 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, #G-355 Lynchburg VA 24502 Christopher & Banks Patrick Henry Mall 12300 Jefferson Avenue, #412 Newport News VA 23602 Christopher & Banks Short Pump Town Center 11800 W Broad Street, #2138 Richmond VA 23233 Christopher & Banks Valley View Mall 4802 Valley View Blvd NW, #LA-5 Roanoke VA 24012 Christopher & Banks Outlet Williamsburg Premium Outlets 5699-50 Richmond Road, #A017 Williamsburg VA 23188 Christopher & Banks Apple Blossom Mall 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, #S149 Winchester VA 22601 CJ Banks Apple Blossom Mall 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, #S171 Winchester VA 22601 Christopher & Banks Outlet Essex Outlets 21 Essex Way, #214 Essex Junction VT 05452 Christopher & Banks Green Mountain Plaza 315 South Main Street, #304 Rutland VT 05701 Christopher & Banks University Mall 155 Dorset Street, #H8 South Burlington VT 05403 Christopher & Banks Bellis Fair One Bellis Fair Parkway, #616 Bellingham WA 98226 Christopher & Banks Outlet The Outlet Shoppes at Burlington 200 Fashion Way Burlington WA 98233 Christopher & Banks Outlet Centralia Outlets 110 West High Street, #110 Centralia WA 98531 Christopher & Banks Wenatchee Valley Mall 511 Valley Mall Parkway, #B08 East Wenatchee WA 98802 Christopher & Banks Columbia Center 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd, #408 Kennewick WA 99336 Christopher & Banks Kent Station 438 Ramsey Way, #105 Kent WA 98032 Christopher & Banks Alderwood Mall 3000 184 Street SW, #398 Lynnwood WA 98037 Christopher & Banks Outlet North Bend Premium Outlet 461 S Fork Avenue SW, #I North Bend WA 98045 Christopher & Banks South Hill Mall 3500 South Meridian, #440 Puyallup WA 98373 Christopher & Banks Kitsap Mall 10315 Silverdale Way NW, #F1 Silverdale WA 98383 Christopher & Banks Northtown Mall 4750 North Division, #2016 Spokane WA 99207 Christopher & Banks Spokane Valley Mall 14700 East Indiana Avenue, #1104 Spokane Valley WA 99216 Christopher & Banks Vancouver Mall 8700 NE Vancouver Mall Drive, #210 Vancouver WA 98662 Christopher & Banks Fox River Mall 4301 West Wisconsin Avenue, #146 Appleton WI 54913 CJ Banks Fox River Mall 4301 West Wisconsin Ave, #912 Appleton WI 54913 Christopher & Banks Northland Mall 954 West Northland Avenue Appleton WI 54911 Christopher & Banks Outlet Wisconsin Dells Outlet Center 210 N. Gasser Road, #1004 Baraboo WI 53913 Christopher & Banks Brookfield Square Mall 95 North Moorland Road, #D-42 Brookfield WI 53005 CJ Banks Brookfield Square Mall 95 North Moorland Road, #D1B Brookfield WI 53005 Christopher & Banks Oakwood Mall 4800 Golf Road, #88 Eau Claire WI 54701 Christopher & Banks The Shops at Johnson Crossing 1155 East Johnson Street, #O Fond du Lac WI 54935 Christopher & Banks Germantown Plaza III N96 W19160 County Line Road, #2 Germantown WI 53022 Christopher & Banks Bay Park Square 251 Bay Park Square Green Bay WI 54304 CJ Banks Bay Park Square 303 Bay Park Square Green Bay WI 54304 Christopher & Banks East Town Mall 2350 East Mason, #15 Green Bay WI 54302 Christopher & Banks Janesville Mall 2500 Milton Ave, #119 Janesville WI 53545 Christopher & Banks Outlet Johnson Creek Premium Outlets 575 Linmar Lane, #A110 Johnson Creek WI 53038 Christopher & Banks Valley View Mall 3800 State Road 16, #178 La Crosse WI 54601 Christopher & Banks East Towne Mall 89 E Towne Way, #F-629 Madison WI 53704 Christopher & Banks Marshfield Mall 503 East Ives Street Marshfield WI 54449 Christopher & Banks Greenway Station Shopping Center 1661 Demingway, #138 Middleton WI 53562 Christopher & Banks Outlet The Outlet Shoppes at Oshkosh 3001 South Washburn Street, #D240 Oshkosh WI 54904 Christopher & Banks Outlet Pleasant Prairie Outlet 11211 120th Avenue, #06 Pleasant Prairie WI 53158 Christopher & Banks Crossroads Commons 1120 Meridian Drive, #A Plover WI 54467 Christopher & Banks Cedar Mall 2900 South Main, #E5 Rice Lake WI 54868 Christopher & Banks Wausau Center C324 Wausau Center Wausau WI 54403 Christopher & Banks Huntington Mall 500 Mall Road Barboursville WV 25504 Christopher & Banks Mercer Mall 261 Mercer Mall Road, #720 Bluefield WV 24701 Christopher & Banks Meadowbrook Mall 2399 Meadowbrook Road, #330 Bridgeport WV 26330 Christopher & Banks Charleston Town Center 3000 Charleston Town Center, #1015 Charleston WV 25389 CJ Banks Charleston Town Center 3000 Charleston Town Center Mall, #1017 Charleston WV 25389 Christopher & Banks Morgantown Mall 9915 Mall Road, #915 Morgantown WV 26501 Christopher & Banks Crossroads Mall 89 Crossroads Mall Mt. Hope WV 25880 Christopher & Banks Grand Central Mall 100 Grand Central Avenue, #330 Vienna WV 26105 Christopher & Banks Eastridge Mall 601 SE Wyoming Boulevard, #1258 Casper WY 82609 Christopher & Banks Frontier Mall 1400 Dell Range Boulevard, #88 Cheyenne WY 82009

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gary C. Epstein

EVP – Chief Marketing Officer

Hilco Global

[email protected]

847-418-2712

SOURCE Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC

Related Links

http://www.hilcomerchantresources.com

