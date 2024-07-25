Store Closing Sales Commence Across Conn's HomePlus and Badcock Home Furniture & More Locations

Initial discounts of 30 to 50% off across all merchandise, both in-store and online

Sale event is being managed by B. Riley Retail Solutions, LLC

THE WOODLANDS, Texas and MULBERRY, Fla., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Store closing sales have commenced across Conn's HomePlus and Badcock Home Furniture & more locations with starting discounts of 30-50% off across in-store and online merchandise, including name-brand furniture, home electronics and appliances to liquidate all inventory.

B. Riley Retail Solutions, LLC is managing the liquidation event, both online and in over 550 stores across Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Store furnishings, fixtures, and equipment are also available for sale.

The sale offers consumers a broad assortment of affordable home furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, office furnishings, accessories, and seasonal items from leading global brands – at significantly reduced prices.

Top-selling appliances and electronics include refrigerators, ranges and stovetops, dishwashers, washers and dryers, TVs, home theater audio and video electronics and mounts, fitness equipment, smart home accessories, as well as computer desktops, laptops, printers and other popular computer and gaming accessories – just in time for back-to-school.

"Conn's and Badcock have served as a go-to destination for its loyal customers' home goods necessities for over a century," stated Tim Shilling, President of B. Riley Retail Solutions. "This sale is an opportunity for shoppers to purchase a wide array of quality furnishings for every room in the home, including brand name appliances and electronics at unprecedented discounts. Inventory will be available for a limited time only – everything must go."

Customers are encouraged to shop the sales early to take advantage of the best selection of merchandise before it sells out. All items must be sold.

All sales are final during this store closing event. There will be no returns or exchanges permitted for purchases made during the store closing sales.

To shop the sale, find the nearest Conn's or Badcock Home location near you or visit www.conns.com and www.badcock.com to shop the sale online.

B. Riley Retail Solutions, LLC efficiently leverages its sector expertise and deploys resources to assist companies, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional services firms in maximizing the value of their assets. The firm is a leading provider of asset disposition services specializing in large-scale retail liquidations. B. Riley Retail Solutions is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY), a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. For more information, visit www.brileyretailsolutions.com.

