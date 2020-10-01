Store Space October Fundraiser to Benefit Breast Cancer Research Foundation

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Store Space Self Storage has joined fundraising efforts with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) during Breast Cancer Awareness month in October. Throughout this month, Store Space will donate $5.00 for every customer move-in at every one of its properties nationwide. Participating customers will also get a pink ribbon and bracelet to commemorate their donation.

According to cancer.net, approximately 276,480 women are estimated to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, with 1 in 8 women developing invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. Breast cancer also affects men, with an expected 2,620 cases projected. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women. This year alone, 42,170 women will die from breast cancer in the United States.

"This is a cause near to my heart, as my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer several years ago. She was one of the lucky ones and was able to beat it," said Rob Consalvo, COO and President of Store Space. "Having the opportunity to use our platform and company culture of 'Storage that Cares' enables us to help generate awareness throughout our customer base, while also providing an opportunity for our owners and employees to raise funds to help eradicate this form of cancer once and for all."

In October 2019, Store Space rented 243 units and donated $1,215.00 to aid the BCRF's efforts to prevent and cure breast cancer through advancing the world's most promising research. This was the Company's first year participating in the event.

Additionally, each storage rental throughout the month of October will be recognized in store offices. Managers will hang promotional $5.00 Store Space and BCRF bills at each location to showcase their fundraising success. Managers will also be handing out pink ribbons and bracelets to all new rental and existing customers who wish to participate. A donation link for company employees and customers to participate in the fundraising efforts will also be provided.

