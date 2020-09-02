Store Space Self Storage Assists Beaumont Hurricane Laura Victims by Offering 1-Month Free Storage, Free Lock, No Admin Fee and Donation Drop-Offs in Greater Houston

BEAUMONT, Texas, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Store Space Self Storage has announced an emergency assistance program to help victims of Hurricane Laura in the greater Beaumont, Texas, area. The Company is offering one-month free storage, as well as a free lock and no administration fee for victims of the hurricane.

The hurricane victim assistance program is now available at Store Space of Beaumont, located at 260 I-10 Frontage Rd in Beaumont, TX 77707. Additionally, Store Space stores in the Greater Houston area will serve as donation drop-off points.

"We want the community to know that we support them through this weather emergency and believe in our company motto of 'Storage that Cares,'" said Rob Consalvo, COO and President of Store Space.

Stephen Sandecki, Chief Marketing officer, reiterated the need for self-storage during recovery efforts.

"We are opening our doors again to help those in need of a clean and dry storage area to store their valuables while dealing with the aftermath of this hurricane," Sandecki said.

In September 2019, Store Space provided free storage for local businesses and commercial customers in the wake of Tropical Storm Imelda.

Along with Beaumont, Store Space locations in Greater Houston will also serve as donation drop-off locations for items such as clothing, non-perishables, bottled water, toiletries, sanitizer, masks, cleaning supplies and more. Additional locations accepting donations for Hurricane Laura victims include:

