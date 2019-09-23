Store Space Self Storage Gives All its Beaumont Facility Customers 60 Days of Free Rent and Waives all Delinquent Accounts

BEAUMONT, Texas, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20th, 2019, Store Space Self Storage announced an emergency assistance program to help victims of Tropical Storm Imelda in Southeastern Texas. The company is giving 60 days of free storage space to new customers at select locations. Flood victims can move-in with $0 down, receive a free lock and complimentary moving boxes to help them get through this disastrous flooding event.

On Saturday, September 21st, 2019, Store Space Self Storage gave all existing customers at its Beaumont facility 60 days free rent, including debt forgiveness on all delinquent accounts. It is also providing free boxes to all existing customers starting on Monday, September 23rd.

Store Space's flood victim assistance program is now available at the following Houston locations:

"We deeply believe in our business motto 'Storage that Cares.' After seeing the damage inflicted around our facility in Beaumont, Texas, I knew we had to act. In less than one minute, all senior management at Store Space agreed to give our Beaumont customers and anyone impacted by the storm the next two months of rent free of charge. We also forgave all outstanding delinquent accounts at our Beaumont property," said Stephen Sandecki, CMO at Store Space.

Store Space representatives have been personally contacting each customer at their Beaumont location to tell them they are providing October and November for free to help them through this terrible time.

"Customer feedback has been extremely positive. I have been met with tears of joy and relief. Customers have said over and over how thankful they are and how much it means to store with a company that cares," said Lesley Tranter, the Call Center Manager at Store Space.

To further help their customers, neighbors and affected communities, Store Space has also started a donation program, where the public can drop off any lightly used clothing, furnishings and nonperishable items at any one of their Store Space locations nationally. Store Space will collect all donated items and work with charities to distribute them to people in need in the affected areas.

Tropical Storm Imelda dropped over forty inches of rain in Beaumont and the surrounding communities last week. At least five people have died, and residents across the area had to flee their homes, fighting flood waters that turned streets into rivers. Water is still flooding many areas making it impossible for some to get back to their homes. Flood warnings are still in place and there are reports of hundreds of homes being severely water damaged.

