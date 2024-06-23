Store Supply Warehouse Named St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplace for 2024

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Store Supply Warehouse has been named a "St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplace 2024." This prestigious award marks the third consecutive year, and fifth year overall, that Store Supply Warehouse has received this honor, following previous wins in 2023, 2022, 2020, and 2017.

The award is based on an employee survey conducted from February 5 through February 18, 2024. Employees from the St. Louis location participated, providing feedback on various aspects of their work experience, including benefits, engagement, and confidence in senior leadership. With approximately two-thirds of employees taking part in the survey, the results were compiled to determine an overall score, heavily weighing employee engagement and satisfaction.

Winning the Top Workplace award once again is a testament to Store Supply Warehouse's commitment to creating a positive and engaging work environment for all employees. It is especially significant as the company competes against organizations from diverse industries, all of which have fewer than 250 employees. This victory highlights the extraordinary engagement and excitement of warehouse workers, customer service specialists, and print operators, demonstrating that their roles are as vital and fulfilling as those in more traditionally white-collar, higher-frills industries.

Store Supply Warehouse's HR Director Barry Engelhardt commented, "It's truly impressive that our team members, who work in roles that are often more demanding and essential, express the same levels of engagement and enthusiasm as those in higher-profile industries. This recognition underscores the hard work and dedication of our employees and the supportive culture we strive to maintain."

Store Supply Warehouse, founded in 1994, is a leading supplier of retail store fixtures, supplies, and displays to small independent retailers and boutiques nationwide. The company's commitment to quality products and exceptional customer service has made it a trusted partner in the retail industry. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.storesupply.com.

