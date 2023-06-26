Store Supply Warehouse Named to Top Workplace 2023 List

News provided by

Store Supply Warehouse

26 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

ST. LOUIS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Store Supply Warehouse announced Monday they have been selected as a Top Workplace in St. Louis for 2023 by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback gathered from employee engagement surveys and are published yearly by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection. 

"We are excited to be recognized as a Top Workplace in the St. Louis area two years in a row" said Jeff Bernth, Chief Marketing Officer at Store Supply Warehouse. "Our goal is to create an environment where our employees can be successful and where we continue to take care of the customer without hesitation." Bernth said.

The Top Workplaces survey was conducted between January and April 2023 and was open to organizations with 50 or more employees in Greater St. Louis. 

The full list of honorees can be viewed at : www.stltoday.com/business/workplaces

More information on Store Supply Warehouse can be found at: www.storesupply.com

About Store Supply Warehouse:

Store Supply Warehouse has been serving the retail and small business industries for over 25 years, providing store fixtures and supplies for small businesses, online retailers, boutiques and more. They maintain shipping facilities throughout the country and are headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Store Supply Warehouse is available by phone at 1-800-823-8887 or anytime online at storesupply.com.

SOURCE Store Supply Warehouse

