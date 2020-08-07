Store Supply Warehouse Selected as a 2020 Top Workplace

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business industry supply leader Store Supply Warehouse announced Monday they were selected as a 2020 Top Workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The company joined 75 other small workplaces receiving the honor, defined as companies with 149 or fewer employees in the St. Louis region.

"At Store Supply Warehouse we pride ourselves on our commitment to always provide superior customer service and affordable products that appeal to a wide range of retail needs. That commitment comes directly from our employees and the positive environment they create in the workplace," said Barry Engelhardt Manager of Human Resources at Store Supply Warehouse. "We are thrilled to be selected among other top workplaces in the St. Louis area for this 2020 honor," Engelhardt said.

The full list of honorees can be viewed at : www.stltoday.com/business/workplaces

More information about Store Supply Warehouse is available at: www.storesupply.com

