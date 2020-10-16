Stored Value Solutions Introduces Solutions B2B

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, leading gift card program manager Stored Value Solutions (SVS) introduces its Solutions B2B offering to retailers. SVS Solutions B2B includes SVS acting as a sales agent and distributor for a number of large retailers including marquee household brands.

"B2B programs have nearly doubled during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic at a time when many retailers have cut back personnel focused on gift card sales," said Mark Schatz, President of SVS. "This is a service that our clients need to continue to grow their gift card programs and SVS is the partner they trust."

Gift cards used as incentives for employees, consumers, and as part of large loyalty programs have been on the rise and a driving force behind gift card sales. According to SVS portfolio data, gift cards sold to businesses to be used as an incentive have grown at a compound annual growth rate of 12% over the last three years. This growth outpaces in-store sales and growth at gift card malls.

"B2B sales continue to make up a larger portion of overall retail gift card sales," says Steve Kane, Senior Vice President of Business Development at SVS. "Consumers, especially millennials, are using points achieved through loyalty programs, wellness schemes, and employee perks to treat themselves using gift cards. Many retailers don't have the manpower to fully capitalize on these programs. This is where SVS is stepping in to help."

As the processor and gift card program manager for more than 750 global customers, SVS is well-positioned to provide a unique, cost-effective path to purchasing gift cards for businesses. SVS is streamlining the purchase process by allowing companies that purchase gift cards in bulk to buy these gift cards through the most direct path. This enhances the security and the end consumer experience.

For more information on how SVS can help your business purchase gift cards, please contact us at [email protected].

About SVS: As a leading prepaid provider, SVS manages more than 750 million card products and processes over 1.5 billion transactions annually. We partner with top retailers around the world to offer stored value solutions that will effectively drive the behavior that will lead to business success. SVS is headquartered in Louisville Kentucky, USA, and owned by the Atlanta-based FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT). For more information, visit: www.storedvalue.com.

Media Contact:

Jenny Parris

Senior Vice President, Global Marketing

Stored Value Solutions

+1 502-394-1554

[email protected]

SOURCE Stored Value Solutions; SVS

Related Links

http://www.storedvalue.com

