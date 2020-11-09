Stored Value Solutions Launches Gift Card Ordering Site

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, leading gift card program manager Stored Value Solutions (SVS) introduces its new gift card ordering portal, designed to help businesses purchase gift cards in bulk. The website, SolutionsB2B.storedvalue.com, is an extension of the company's recently introduced Solutions B2B product line, which streamlines the process for purchasing gift cards.

"Businesses need an easy way to purchase and send gift cards to their best employees and customers," says Mark Schatz, President of SVS. "Gift cards are the number one choice as an incentive. We are doing what it takes to make those incentives personalized and easy to gift."

Gift cards used as incentives for employees, consumers, and as part of large loyalty programs have been on the rise and a driving force behind gift card sales. The launch of a new website is designed to provide easy to navigate selection, a variety of payment options and the capability to personalize the gift. This makes the purchase of gift cards accessible to any size business.

If your company plans to purchase any gift cards, please visit us online at SolutionsB2B.storedvalue.com, or contact us via email at [email protected].

About SVS: As a leading prepaid provider, SVS manages more than 750 million card products and processes over 1.5 billion transactions annually. We partner with top retailers around the world to offer stored value solutions that will effectively drive the behavior that will lead to business success. SVS is headquartered in Louisville Kentucky, USA, and owned by the Atlanta-based FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT). For more information, visit: www.storedvalue.com.

SOURCE SVS; Stored Value Solutions

Related Links

https://solutionsb2b.storedvalue.com/auth/

