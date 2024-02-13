STOREDOT ON SCHEDULE FOR ITS 100inX PRODUCT ROADMAP, CAPABLE OF ADDING 100 MILES OF RANGE IN JUST 4 MINUTES

StoreDot has reached its '100in4' milestone ahead of schedule in early prototype tests by implementing a suite of cell enhancements that enable extreme fast charging (XFC) with available infrastructure capabilities

StoreDot's 100in4 XFC prototype cells show a 10% improvement in energy density compared to its 100in5 generation

The silicon-based 100in4 cells were tested using low applied pressure while maintaining StoreDot's cell attributes of minimal volumetric expansion. They demonstrated 1100 XFC cycles with high energy density, and projected energy density of 340Wh/kg in an EV form factor

The 100in4 technology is in the process of scale up from 3Ah cell to 140Ah, targeting mass production readiness in 2026

StoreDot remains on track with production-readiness of XFC cells that can deliver 100 miles charged in 5 minutes this year, 100 miles charged in 4 minutes in 2026 and 100 miles charged in 3 minutes by 2028

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StoreDot, the pioneer and world leader in extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles has revealed progress made on the development of its next-phase technology roadmap. This builds on its previously announced introduction of production-readiness cells capable of 100 miles in 5 minutes this year, and 100 in 3 minutes by 2028, as the company continues its path towards commercialization.

StoreDot's 100in4 XFC prototype cells show a 10% improvement in energy density compared to its 100in5 generation

This advancement relies on a suite of holistic design and engineering upgrades to the entire battery system, rather than focusing purely on charging speed. StoreDot's '100in4' technology prioritizes increased energy density and a myriad of technological enhancements. By taking this system approach, the company aims to maximize real-world performance with the available charging infrastructure.

Specifically, StoreDot is targeting at least a 10% improvement in energy density compared to its 100in5 cells. This will enable more mileage from a charge with the existing charging rates. The key to achieving this is optimizing multiple aspects of the battery, including chemistry, cell and pack engineering, cooling design, and modifications to internal connections.

For the '100in4' technology, StoreDot has already achieved 1100 XFC cycles in a small form factor cell, with projected energy density of 340Wh/kg in a large Electric Vehicle form factor. This milestone comes earlier than planned, and the company will continue refining its XFC technology on the path to production-ready cells that deliver 100 miles charged in just 4 minutes by 2026.

The small form factor 100in4 prototype utilizes a small capacity (3Ah) multi-layer battery cell with internal electrode layers similar to the larger battery cells StoreDot already has proven and scaled up for EV packs, show the scalability and maturity of the prototype cell.

Dr Doron Myersdorf, CEO StoreDot "By taking a balanced, system-level approach, we are unlocking the full potential of our XFC battery technology to maximize real-world performance. Rather than prioritizing charging speed, our plan focuses on technological enhancements across the board - energy density, cell and pack design, chemistry, and cooling optimization. The result is an extremely fast charging experience that can be easily deployed on today's infrastructure.

"While this is an early prototype and there are still challenges to overcome, we can draw from our experience of seamlessly scaling up from a 3Ah to a >100Ah EV grade cell within months. We believe our roadmap provides a sustainable, practical, and proven path to delivering extreme fast charging that will accelerate mass EV adoption. We remain ahead of schedule for our planned milestones as we continue our path to commercialization."

StoreDot recently announced anticipated 2024 milestones including the demonstration of the world's first EV pack equipped with XFC technology, shipping prismatic B-samples to OEMs, and expanding its operations in the US.

StoreDot remains on track with production-readiness of XFC cells that can deliver 100 miles charged in 5 minutes this year, 100 miles charged in 4 minutes in 2026 and 100 miles charged in 3 minutes by 2028.

About StoreDot

StoreDot is the pioneer and world leader of extreme fast charging (XFC) electric vehicle batteries that overcome the critical barriers to mainstream EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by innovating and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, optimized by Artificial Intelligence algorithms, enabling charging of an EV in under 10 minutes – the same experience as refuelling a conventional combustion engine car.

Through its '100inX' product roadmap, StoreDot's battery technology is delivering 'Range on Demand™': 100 miles charged in 5 minutes in 2024, 100 miles charged in 4 minutes in 2026 and 100 miles charged in 3 minutes by 2028. StoreDot's strategic investors and partners include BP, Daimler, VinFast, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Ola Electric, Samsung, TDK, and its manufacturing partner EVE Energy.

StoreDot's media kit can be found at this link.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338870/StoreDot_XFC_Prototype.jpg

SOURCE StoreDot