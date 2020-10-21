StoreDot Selected to Present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2020

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StoreDot will present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2020 on 22nd & 23rd October at the Fairmont Monte Carlo.

CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals. CleanEquity will also be livestreamed online via the EarthX platform.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, BP Ventures, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, Earth Capital, Edufront, EIT Climate-KIC, the Monaco Economic Board, Parkview and Taronis.

StoreDot has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

A global battery developer and materials innovation leader, StoreDot has developed groundbreaking ultra-fast charging (UFC) technology that is set to overcome two of the biggest barriers to adoption of electric vehicles – charging and range anxiety. StoreDot's FlashBattery™ technology makes it possible to fully charge an electric vehicle in just five minutes – the same amount of time it takes to refuel a conventional combustion engine car – and enables drivers to travel over 400 kilometres on a single charge. By bringing charging times of electric vehicles in-line with refuelling times for traditional vehicles, the technology is expected to dramatically improve the electric vehicle ownership experience and will play a key role in driving mainstream adoption – reducing the global environmental impact of transportation.

StoreDot is based in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit www.store-dot.com, or contact Meir Halberstam, CFO, at [email protected] or +972 3 5097710.

About Innovator Capital Limited

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

