StoreDot welcomes top auto industry analyst Rod Lache to its advisory board, further expanding globally

Mr. Lache joins StoreDot's advisory board to help support its commercialization efforts as it moves forward with OEM integrations. Prior to retiring in July, Mr. Lache led Wolfe Research's U.S. Auto, Auto Parts, and Auto Tech Research teams as Managing Director and Senior Analyst for six years. Mr. Lache previously served as Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Deutsche Bank, where he spent 24 years overseeing the auto sector.

Throughout Mr. Lache's career, he became known for prescient insights and innovative research on strategic, competitive, and technological developments within the automotive industry. Mr. Lache forecasted key industry-wide shifts across the auto sector including the rise of EVs and AI-driven vehicles.

In 2021, Mr. Lache was inducted into the Institutional Investor Magazine Hall of Fame for having been ranked by investors as the #1 Auto Industry Analyst for more than 10 years.

Mr. Lache joins key industry leaders including executives from leading car manufacturers and automotive industry veterans serving on StoreDot's advisory board.

"We are thrilled to welcome an automotive market expert with such an impeccably distinguished background to StoreDot's advisory board at a key juncture in our development and growth," says Dr. Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot. "As a trusted advisor with an immense wealth of expertise in the automotive sector, we look forward to Rod's strategic guidance and insights thanks to his decades of experience witnessing developments at the cutting edge of auto tech."

"I see StoreDot as uniquely positioned to help address two key hurdles to broad EV adoption: Cost and Convenience", said Rod Lache. "With regard to convenience, 5-minute EV charging would compare favorably even against petroleum-based fueling, paving the way to EV ownership even in markets where home charging isn't an option. And at the same time, StoreDot's engineering and cell design IP is helping OEMs realize their technical and procurement goals, including their desire to attain battery material sourcing and manufacturing flexibility".

StoreDot is the pioneer and world leader of extreme fast charging (XFC) electric vehicle batteries that overcome the critical barriers to mainstream EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by innovating and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, optimized by Artificial Intelligence algorithms, enabling the charging of an EV in under 10 minutes – the same experience as refueling a conventional combustion engine car.

Through its '100inX' product roadmap, StoreDot's battery technology is delivering 'Range on Demand™': 100 miles charged in 5 minutes in 2024, 100 miles charged in 4 minutes in 2026, and 100 miles charged in 3 minutes by 2028. StoreDot's strategic investors and partners include BP, Daimler, VinFast, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Ola Electric, Samsung, TDK, and its manufacturing partner EVE Energy. For more information, visit: https://www.store-dot.com/

