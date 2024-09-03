StoredTech Welcomes Kris McGrady as New Vice President of Sales

ALBANY, N.Y. and RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StoredTech, a leading managed IT services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kris McGrady as the new Vice President of Sales. With over 15 years of sales leadership experience, Kris brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in driving revenue growth and building high-performing teams.

Kris has spent the last 8 years in the IT industry. His passion for helping companies grow coupled with his dedication to supporting his team in achieving their goals makes him an ideal fit for StoredTech.

"I am excited to join StoredTech, a company with a reputation for delivering high-quality IT solutions across the coast" Post this Kris McGrady, Vice President of Sales at StoredTech

David Andrade, President of StoredTech, conveyed his strong confidence in his capabilities: "Kris is a great addition to our leadership team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the MSP industry, as well as a customer-centric approach to sales. He will be instrumental in strengthening our customer relationships and identifying and capturing new business opportunities."

Kris expressed his enthusiasm about his new role: "I am excited to join StoredTech, a company that has a reputation for delivering high-quality IT services and solutions all across the East Coast and beyond. I am impressed by the company's culture, values, and commitment to excellence. I look forward to leading and developing the sales team, implementing a comprehensive sales structure, and pursuing new market opportunities for StoredTech."

Kris's background of leading sales initiatives, developing strategic partnerships, and implementing innovative sales strategies have consistently resulted in growth and innovation. His ability to understand market trends and customer needs has enabled him deliver exceptional results.

StoredTech is excited to welcome Kris McGrady to the team and is confident that he will drive the company to new heights, solidifying our commitment to providing top-tier IT solutions and exceptional customer service. We look forward to the positive impact he will bring to the company.

About StoredTech

StoredTech, a leading IT managed service provider, is in the business of empowering organizations through cutting-edge technology solutions. At the heart of StoredTech's operations is a commitment to client delight. We believe in not just meeting, but exceeding our partners expectations through our wide range of IT solutions.

By taking the stress out of managing technology and computer networks, StoredTech ensures that their clients can concentrate on what they do best - running their business. Our dedication to client satisfaction is what sets us apart in the IT services landscape. Visit www.storedtech.com for more information.

Media Contact

Nikki Crawford; [email protected]

SOURCE StoredTech