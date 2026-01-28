Storelocal Storage Expands in Oklahoma City with the Opening of Storelocal Storage Film Row

Storelocal Storage Film Row is Oklahoma City's Only Fully Automated, Indoor Climate-Controlled Self Storage facility.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storelocal, a leading self-storage provider known for modern, secure, and customer-centric facilities, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location, Storelocal Storage Film Row, now open and serving residents and businesses in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.

Located at 1711 NW 5th Street in the historic Film Row district, the facility is uniquely positioned to support the thriving West Bricktown area — a community experiencing rapid residential and commercial growth, especially with the excitement surrounding the upcoming Olympic Games.

Storelocal Storage Film Row stands out as Oklahoma City's only fully automated, indoor climate-controlled self storage facility, offering next-generation convenience and protection for customers' belongings. The facility features touchless rentals, secure access, and a range of unit sizes to meet the needs of individuals, families, and local businesses.

"We are thrilled to bring our most innovative storage experience yet to Oklahoma City," said management at Storelocal Storage. "Our goal to make this the safest storage facility in the city offering hands-free check-in has finally come to life. We look forward to serving this vibrant community with a modern, intuitive storage solution."

Key Features of Storelocal Storage Film Row

Indoor, climate-controlled storage to protect sensitive items from extreme temperatures and humidity

Fully automated, touchless check-in and rentals for a seamless customer experience

24/7 secure access and advanced surveillance

Wide range of unit sizes for personal, business, and specialty storage needs

About Storelocal Storage Film Row

Situated just minutes from downtown and major transportation routes, Storelocal Storage Film Row offers convenient access for nearby Oklahoma City neighborhoods and professionals. Whether customers are preparing for a move, storing business inventory, or simply reclaiming space at home, the new facility brings a higher standard of service to the local storage market.

About Storelocal Storage

Storelocal is a membership organization created to empower independent self-storage owners and operators to increase their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Storelocal members gain access to a multitude of discounts, enabling them to lower operational costs and increase profits through access to best-in-class products and services, in-house technology development, and vendor partnerships.

In addition to membership, Storelocal offers the ability to join the Storelocal Storage brand licensing program , which offers self-storage owners a complete Ops-in-a-Box platform, including Tenant, Inc.'s state-of-the-art property management software, branding elements, and storage rental websites on the storelocal.com domain with recognized domain authority.

With more than 1,500 members and a real estate value worth more than $10 billion, Storelocal is stronger than ever. storelocal.com

SOURCE Storelocal Storage