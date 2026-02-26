Stores.com, Inc. Emerges as Multi-Brand E-Commerce Platform Serving 17+ Million Customers

Company unites MorningSave, Meh, SideDeal, and Shop Univision under new corporate identity

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stores.com, Inc. today formalized its transformation into a unified e-commerce platform operating multiple company, previously operating as Mercatalyst, has adopted the new identity to reflect its expanding poretail brands, including MorningSave, Meh, SideDeal, and Shop Univision. Thertfolio and growth trajectory.

Stores.com, Inc. operates a portfolio of e-commerce brands that have cultivated loyal followings through curated product selection, compelling value, and distinctive brand voices:

Meh, founded in 2014 by Matt Rutledge—who originally pioneered the daily deal format at Woot—brought the model back to its roots and built a devoted community known for its irreverent humor and engaged forums.

MorningSave established an innovative partnership with daytime television, bringing live product showcases to millions of viewers.

SideDeal forged deep affiliate partnerships with online deal communities, becoming a go-to destination for bargain hunters.

Shop Univision expanded the company's reach to Spanish-speaking audiences through a partnership with the nation's largest Spanish-language broadcast network.The new corporate identity positions the company for its next phase of growth, including strategic acquisitions and an expanding brand portfolio.

"We've spent a decade building brands that customers genuinely love coming back to," says Matt Rutledge, CEO of Stores.com, Inc. "The Stores.com name reflects where we're headed—a platform that can bring great products to customers through multiple distinct storefronts. We're just getting started."

About Stores.com, Inc.

Stores.com, Inc. is a multi-brand e-commerce company serving 17+ million customers across a growing portfolio of brands. The company operates MorningSave, Meh, SideDeal, and Shop Univision. Co-founded by Matt Rutledge, Shawn Miller, Luke Duff, and Dave Rutledge, Stores.com, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at stores.com.

SOURCE Stores.com