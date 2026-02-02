Storesight Launches Share of Shelf Product, AI-Powered Solution Delivers Real-World, Continuous Shelf Measurement

The CPG intelligence solution utilizes millions of unbiased, shopper-submitted photos and AI to deliver always-on Share of Shelf data at unmatched speed and scale.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storesight, the retail intelligence platform formed in 2024 through the strategic combination of Field Agent and Shelfgram, today announced the launch of Storesight Share of Shelf, an advanced platform capability that transforms how Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands measure and manage their presence on physical store shelves.

Leveraging millions of daily shopper-submitted shelf photos and proprietary Artificial Intelligence, Storesight Share of Shelf provides brands with an unbiased, ongoing stream of actionable shelf intelligence in real time and at scale. The new solution covers over 80% of All-Commodity Volume (ACV), spanning over 480 categories and 5,000 brands, delivering reliable Share of Shelf data that moves beyond one-time data collection.

For years, CPG companies have relied on infrequent, expensive, and time-consuming manual collection processes, often receiving outdated information that fails to capture the day-to-day changes in shelf positioning. Storesight Share of Shelf offers the best parts of retail computer vision while removing bias, creating reliability, and implementing standards for industry instrumentation. The platform sources the real-world ground truth from actual shoppers, with daily updates and data queries loading in under one second.

Storesight's Share of Shelf data empowers CPG teams to:

Track shelf position and facings by category, retailer, or region with objective data.

Win the shopper's focus by benchmarking visibility and improving positioning and packaging against competitors.

Secure an average 5–15% sales lift by optimizing execution and product availability.

Drill down into shelf quality metrics using heatmap and strikezone lenses.

Strengthen retailer partnerships with data-backed calculations for shelf negotiation.

"The data needed to win at the shelf is now non-negotiable. Storesight Share of Shelf provides the critical intelligence brands need to play offense, continuously delivering the industry's deepest insights in seconds, not weeks," said Ty Kasperbauer, CEO of Storesight. "We have made this essential data powerful, highly accessible, and intuitive, ensuring every team member can swiftly take action and drive winning outcomes on shelf."

"With this release, Storesight moves beyond shelf visibility into full analytic instrumentation, turning every photo into measurable, unbiased intelligence. No one else can offer this blend of speed, accuracy, and cost efficiency," said Bram Warshafsky, Chief Product Officer of Storesight.

Storesight's shopper network captures a new photo every second. Proprietary AI then organizes and analyzes these images, objectively identifying and mapping product facings for the client's category. This automated process generates the continuous, granular Share of Shelf metrics. Data is filtered and delivered by category, retailer, brand, manufacturer, set size, or region. These capabilities give CPG leaders:

Automated & Ongoing Ground Truth: Transition from project-based, manual analysis to always-on Share of Shelf insights at scale.

Transition from project-based, manual analysis to always-on Share of Shelf insights at scale. Affordable Investment: Storesight Share of Shelf delivers better metrics that cost a fraction of "snapshot" traditional firm measurements.

Storesight Share of Shelf delivers better metrics that cost a fraction of "snapshot" traditional firm measurements. Real-World Analytics: Monitor trends with flexible, customized analysis by brand, manufacturer, facing, linear space, or through shopper focus lenses like the heatmap and strikezone capabilities.

Monitor trends with flexible, customized analysis by brand, manufacturer, facing, linear space, or through shopper focus lenses like the heatmap and strikezone capabilities. Ensured Widespread Adoption: The intuitive user interface and unlimited seats drive everyday usage across your organization.

With always-on, leading-edge coverage, unbeatable speed, and affordability, Storesight Share of Shelf transforms the way CPGs achieve growth, optimize execution, and secure category leadership.

Learn more at: Storesight's Share of Shelf

About Storesight

Storesight, the combined force of Field Agent and Shelfgram, is a leading provider of continuous, AI-powered retail intelligence. Trusted by top CPG firms for over 15 years, Storesight leverages a vast field network of over 3 million everyday shoppers and proprietary AI to deliver objective, actionable retail intelligence at scale. Storesight's platform uniquely combines visual ground truth and analytics, empowering brands to achieve superior in-store execution and drive profitable growth.



Media Contact

Kendra Bandy

Product Marketing Manager

Storesight

[email protected]

SOURCE Storesight