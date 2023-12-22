"Storge"® is now a registered trademark of Storge, Inc

News provided by

Storge, Inc

22 Dec, 2023, 08:31 ET

MONTVILLE, N.J. , Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James DeCarlo Schnepper cleared a hurdle to protect their intellectual property by registering their trademark with the United State Patent and Trademark Office on Nov 28, 2023. James DeCarlo Schnepper now has rights to protect the use of the Name in the following Classes:

042 - Computer and Software services and Scientific Services covering Providing a website featuring technology that enables users to create, upload, and share user-generated videos based on computer game play.

035 - Advertising and Business Management and Office Functions covering Advertising and marketing services for modern families, provided by means of indirect methods of marketing communications, namely, social media, search engine marketing, inquiry marketing, internet marketing, mobile marketing, blogging and other forms of passive, sharable or viral communications channels.

Philip and James DeCarlo Schnepper founders of Storge.net are purpose driven Executives/Entrepreneurs. Phil had a vision—a vision to assist those who are following in our footsteps, individuals who dream of creating a non-traditional family but might be unsure where to begin or where to find reliable information. This vision gave birth to Storge (Stor-GAY). In English, the word "love" has many meanings, but the ancient Greeks had eight precise words to describe different forms of love. One of them is "Storge" (pronounced stor-ghay), which represents familial love, the bond among mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, sisters, and brothers.

"We are seeking a trademark for Storge.net with the hope that it will serve as a protective umbrella, ensuring that our platform remains a safe and inclusive space. Our goal is to provide support and resources for all, particularly couples and individuals using non-traditional methods of family creation. This trademark application underscores our commitment to preserving the true intent of our site, fostering a welcoming environment for everyone seeking the benefits of our community."

James DeCarlo Schnepper utilized Trademark Engine (www.trademarkengine.com) to assist with its filing. "We are thrilled we could help James DeCarlo Schnepper with their trademark application and we look forward to providing them our full suite of automated assistance throughout the life of their trademark," Trademark Engine Brand Driver Andie Trochesset said.

To learn more about James DeCarlo Schnepper's trademark application, visit http://www.USPTO./evo_elements/js/index.jsp and look up serial number 98290530.

To learn more about James DeCarlo Schnepper, visit Storge.net

To learn more about Trademark Engine, visit www.trademarkengine.com

Media Contact:
James DeCarlo Schnepper
3473448071
370413@email4pr.com

SOURCE Storge, Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.