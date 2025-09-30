Storiad v2.0 Launches: The AI-Powered CRM for Book Authors & Publishers

New release helps authors and publishers centralize book promotion, leverage AI insights, and maximize book sales.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storiad, the SaaS platform for authors and publishers, today launched Storiad v2.0, an AI-powered CRM built to transform book marketing.

Where traditional Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms track contacts and pipelines, Storiad adapts the CRM model to the unique needs of publishing. Authors and publishers can now centralize book promotion, organize outreach, track progress, and leverage AI insights all in one place.

Storiad is an AI-powered SaaS CRM that helps authors and publishers plan, organize, and execute book marketing campaigns that drive exposure and reviews to maximize sales. Post this

"At its core, Storiad is the CRM for book marketing," said Ramzi S. Hajj, founder & CEO of Storiad. "With v2.0, we've gone further, integrating AI to help authors and publishers turn data, strategy, and contacts into measurable sales. We believe every author deserves enterprise-level marketing tools, and Storiad makes those tools simple, affordable, and effective."

Key Features of Storiad v2.0

StoriA – AI Author Assistant: An integrated guide that helps authors plan, execute, and refine campaigns.

An integrated guide that helps authors plan, execute, and refine campaigns. Sales Goal Calculator: Set realistic sales targets and align marketing efforts with revenue goals.

Set realistic sales targets and align marketing efforts with revenue goals. Book Promotion n Motion™ System: A proprietary engine that generates strategy docs, planning guides, and checklists for professional book marketing roadmaps.

A proprietary engine that generates strategy docs, planning guides, and checklists for professional book marketing roadmaps. Storiad Media Contacts Database: A verified and continually expanded list of 48,000+ reviewers, media outlets, bloggers, influencers, book clubs, libraries, bookstores, and more.

A verified and continually expanded list of 48,000+ reviewers, media outlets, bloggers, influencers, book clubs, libraries, bookstores, and more. CRM-Style Tracking: Manage contacts, campaigns, timelines, and results in one easy-to-use system.

Manage contacts, campaigns, timelines, and results in one easy-to-use system. Networking, Publicity, and Social Media Tools: AI-powered structures for relationship building, pitching earned media, and optimizing online presence.

AI-powered structures for relationship building, pitching earned media, and optimizing online presence. Blogging, Newsletter & Market Research Frameworks: Build reader communities and position books strategically in the marketplace.

By combining CRM functionalitywithAI-enhanced campaign workflows, Storiad v2.0 gives authors and publishers the structure, data, and tools they need to increase exposure, garner reviews, and maximize book sales.

Availability

Storiad v2.0 is available now with Forever Free+ and premium Storiad Pro subscription tiers.

For more information, visit www.storiad.com .

About Storiad



Storiad is a SaaS platform that helps authors and publishers plan, organize, and execute book promotion campaigns. Built as a CRM-style system enhanced by AI, Storiad integrates tools for campaign planning, media outreach, networking, social media, publicity, sales tracking, and reader engagement. With proprietary features like the Book Promotion nMotion™ system, the Storiad Media Contacts Database of 48,000+ verified contacts, and StoriA, its AI author assistant, Storiad makes enterprise-level book marketing simple, accessible, and effective for all authors and publishers.

Media Contact:

Ramzi S. Hajj

Founder & CEO

Storiad, Inc.

[email protected]

626.676.4142

SOURCE Storiad, Inc.