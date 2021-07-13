Storica Wines Announces Armenian Wine Portfolio Expansion with Two New Brands: Van Ardi and Shofer

MIAMI, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Storica Wines, a Boston-based Armenian wine import, sales, and marketing company, today announced the addition of two new wine brands to their portfolio: Van Ardi and Shofer. Van Ardi is an award-winning estate winery located in Ashtarak, Armenia; Shofer is a new brand built by the Storica team, with its flagship product a 2020 Areni Rose now available through the company's online store and in various retail outlets across the country (visit Storica's store locator to find a store or restaurant near you).

Shofer Van Ardi Areni Reserve

Van Ardi and Shofer join a growing set of brands in Storica's portfolio that represent the finest quality and expression of Armenia's rich heritage and renaissance in winemaking. The company now has five portfolio brands, including existing brands Zulal, Keush, and Oshin. Van Ardi is the first winery from the Ararat Valley region of Armenia in Storica's portfolio.

"Storica's focus is to build the category of the fine wines of Armenia in the US market, and as such, representing wineries from various wine regions and winemaking philosophies is key to achieving our goal," says Ara Sarkissian, Storica's Head of Wine. "Van Ardi's dedication to practicing sustainable farming on its estate vineyards and its uniquely rich yet expressive wines help deepen Storica's portfolio."

Known for their complex yet balanced fruit-forward wines, the Van Ardi winery produces award winning varieties including the 2017 Areni Reserve and the 2017 Estate Red Blend. The Areni Reserve is medium-bodied, with persistent flavors of red berries and earthy, roasted cocoa aromas. Its counterpart, the Estate Red Blend, is the winery's flagship wine. Lisa Granik, MW, rated this elegant red blend 93 points for its expressive berry flavors and balanced notes of dark chocolate.

Shofer is a new brand built by the Storica team, launching with a beautiful, dry Rosé from Armenia's most popular red grape, Areni. "We're excited to see how the brand is received in the states, and where it will go in future vintages," says Storica co-founder Zack Armen.

All of Storica's portfolio wines are available for purchase in stores and restaurants in 18 states, including in the New York City, Boston Metro, Miami Metro, Houston & Austin Metro, Chicago Metro, and Los Angeles Metro markets, and online through their online shop. For more information or to order online, please visit https://www.storicawines.com/.

