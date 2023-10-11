Storied Columbus Law Firm Crabbe, Brown & James Joins Amundsen Davis LLC

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Crabbe, Brown & James LLP announces today that it will formally combine with Amundsen Davis LLC on January 1, 2024. This will bring the full suite of Amundsen Davis services to the Columbus market and provide Crabbe, Brown & James clients with the significant resources of a top tier firm. With this addition, Amundsen Davis will be comprised of more than 240 attorneys operating 12 offices throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, Indiana and Ohio. While its brick and mortar presence is regional, Amundsen Davis serves clients nationally. Per data published by Law 360 in June of 2023, Amundsen Davis is amongst the largest 200 law firms in the U.S. based on total domestic attorney count.

Larry James, Crabbe, Brown & James managing partner, has been at the heart of the Columbus business, legal, civic, and political scene for more than thirty years. He is a respected litigator, as well as an advisor to local and national leaders. "When considering which firm to trust with the continuation of the Crabbe, Brown & James reputation in Ohio, we had to look no further than Amundsen Davis," said Mr. James. "Amundsen Davis's leadership shared our vision for client service and for growth through attorney entrepreneurship."

"Columbus is an obvious place to expand our business. Population growth in the area exceeds the national average, its well connected to the rest of the country, and many of the industries Amundsen Davis supports like finance, manufacturing, health care and tech call Columbus home," said Larry Schechtman, managing partner of Amundsen Davis. "When it came time to determine which firm in the area was best to work with on this expansion, Larry James and his colleagues were the unequivocal best choice as they are so engrained in the Columbus business and philanthropic community."

Drawing upon both firms' talent, Amundsen Davis will offer a full suite of business law services including, but not limited to: labor and employment, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, succession planning, commercial real estate, cybersecurity, tax, and, for individuals, estate and wealth planning. The firm will serve clients in industries like: manufacturing, health care, finance, distribution, construction, transportation, hospitality, retail, public entities, cannabis and cryptocurrency to name a few.

To learn more about Amundsen Davis and its services, please visit www.amundsendavislaw.com. Current clients of Crabbe, Brown & James will also find a helpful FAQ guide at this address.

The newly expanded firm intends to grow and thrive in the Columbus market and invites all those interested to visit the firm's careers page at: https://www.amundsendavislaw.com/careers-careers.

About Amundsen Davis

Amundsen Davis provides superior legal services to businesses large and small across the country. Physical office locations include the Chicago metro area, the Milwaukee metro area, Green Bay and Appleton, Wisconsin, Indianapolis, Indiana and St. Louis, Missouri.

For more information, visit www.amundsendavislaw.com

About Crabbe, Brown & James

For nearly a century, Crabbe, Brown & James LLP has been at the forefront of the central Ohio legal community. The firm provides a comprehensive range of legal services to a diverse array of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, privately-held businesses, nonprofit organizations, governmental entities, and individuals seeking legal assistance.

