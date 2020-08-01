Stories of Family Dramas From Chile, Spain, and Turkey This August on Ultra Luna

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Luna, the HD entertainment channel that features the most popular and captivating series, narconovelas, and telenovelas catering to the Latina audience, presents four international drama stories in August to explore the full breadth of storytelling available this summer from a powerful Chilean clan, Catalan canned fish dynasty, Spaniard doctor experience in Libya, through a Turkish family criminal investigation: Perdona Nuestros Pecados, Salazón, Promesas de Arenas, and 20 Minutos.

Perdona Nuestros Pecados is a Thirty-eight episodes Chilean TV series that recounts the story of a powerful family which belong to the Chilean high aristocracy in the decade of the 50's lead by an influential businessman. He has built a lovely home with his wife and children. Everything changes when he partakes in a forbidden affair, his daughter falls in love with the son of the housemaid, and his wife becomes seduced by the priest of the parish, who will find himself at a crossroads: keeping his faith or succumbing to a woman's love.

Salazón is a two parts Catalan movie sets in the middle of the 19th century, when a young Catalan was sent to Galicia to manage a small salt mine. A very painful love disappointment, as well as political circumstances, will cause him to stay there all his life and end up assembling his own salt empire. However, his eldest son will have to fight as hard as his father, but this time the aim will be to transform the artisanal salting business into what will be the industrial engine of twentieth-century Galicia: canned fish.

Promesas de Arenas is a six episodes Spaniard TV series based on the popular Laura Garzón novel of the same name, which narrates the story of a young girl who leaves the comfort of her hometown to work for an NGO at a hospital in Libya. She embarks on a journey of self-discovery more extraordinary than anything she could have ever imagined and will change her life forever. The story encompasses the emotion, grief, friendship, and human love that the book is well known and loved for capturing every aspect of her life.

20 Minutos is a fifteen episodes Turkish TV series that talks about a perfect family: a father, mother, daughter, and son that live together in happiness and peace. Abruptly, the mother is arrested by the police as a suspect of committing a murder and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Her husband tries to prove her innocence, while at the same time the criminal investigators try to determine as much evidence as they can to find out the truth, but nobody knows who really commits the crime.

Ultra Luna is owned and operated by Olympusat, and it's currently available on Hotwire Communications, Charter Spectrum, and FiOS by Verizon.

For more information on Ultra Luna's programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit HD Spanish-language Suite at olympusat.com

