Storj Achieves Veeam Ready-Object Status

Storj is one of the first distributed cloud storage providers to attain this validation, enabling a new level of global durability while eliminating the cost of multi-region storage

ATLANTA, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storj today announces their distributed cloud object storage has achieved Veeam® Ready-Object status, verifying that Veeam users can leverage Storj distributed cloud object storage as an S3 object store target. Veeam Software is the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience.

Storj and Veeam allow organizations to improve their security posture with comprehensive data protection while improving recovery objectives, sustainability objectives, and lowering cloud storage costs.

This milestone affirms confidence in Storj's distributed cloud object storage for Veeam Cloud Tier implementations. Colby Winegar, Storj Chief Revenue Officer, said, "Veeam's mission is radical resilience—to help every company not just bounce back from an outage or data loss, but to bounce forward. Storj enables organizations to leverage Veeam for backup and recovery with cost-effective, high-performance and environmentally sustainable storage."

"Storj is one of the first distributed cloud object storage providers recognized with Veeam Ready-Object status, achieved through our rigorous testing and analysis protocol," said Andreas Neufert, Vice President of Product Management, Alliances at Veeam. "We're proud to congratulate Storj on this achievement and to continue our partnership with Storj to achieve Veeam's mission of empowering data resilience."

Storj has outstanding durability thanks to its decentralized architecture where every file is encrypted, redundantly sharded, and distributed across tens of thousands of storage nodes. No entity has access to any customer data, and data recovery is not reliant on any specific storage locations. So, multi-region replication is not needed for resilience.

Veeam Backup & Replication™ is included as part of Veeam Data Platform. This comprehensive platform provides data security, data recovery, and data freedom to back up and use data from anywhere without platform or cloud lock-in. This single solution provides secure backup with instant recovery from cyberthreats, helping keep regulatory compliance goals, while reducing risk for all company data either on premises or in the cloud.

Advantages of using Veeam with Storj are:

No downtime: instant recovery from anywhere in the world and protection from cyber threats and unplanned outages

Durability: Automatic replication and global distribution, eliminating need for multi-region storage, which eliminates extra cost for risk mitigation

Fast, secure backup: automated workload backup and discovery across cloud, virtual, physical, and NAS. Fast image-based backups leverage VMs, hardware and OS snapshots

Lightning-fast data recovery for any scenario: instant recovery of OSs, applications, databases, VMs, files, folders, objects and shares. Storj also utilizes parallelism for consistently fast downloads globally

Flexibility: software-defined and hardware–agnostic solution for ultimate flexibility

Carbon avoidance: choosing Storj avoids 83% of carbon emissions from cloud storage

Josh Herr, Director of IT, Geiger Ready Mix said, "We were already using Veeam for backups and when evaluating options in response to the need to scale-up, we chose Storj cloud object storage with TrueNAS and Veeam to protect our data from ransomware and other vulnerabilities. I initially leaned towards an AWS S3 bucket and Glacier, but I learned Storj is much easier and cost-efficient. The integration was seamless. Now we have total peace of mind thanks to a robust and sustainable solution. And, we're positioned to scale fast without the cost and expense of replication that we dealt with before."

