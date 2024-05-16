Storj Honored by Fast Company 2024 World Changing Ideas Recognition and Black Tech Effect Top 100 Companies Award

Recognition validates Storj's solutions for data storage and environmental sustainability challenges and its commitment to DEI & ESG initiatives. Storj continues rapid growth and market transformation with distributed cloud object storage.

ATLANTA, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storj is proud to be recognized by Fast Company, Plexus Information Services, Inc and Omidyar Network as a leading innovator and game-changer, thanks to the transformative cloud object storage innovation Storj is advancing in the market.

Storj's innovation is disrupting the $100 billion cloud storage market with a unique distributed solution that yields up to 90% lower costs and 90% less carbon emissions for its customers. With data storage rapidly becoming a top contributor of carbon emissions - Storj's founder Shawn Wilkinson knew a new approach was urgently needed, and the greenest data center is the one you don't have to mine materials for, build, operate, cool and maintain. With this in mind, Storj architected an unprecedented distributed solution that delivers speed, scalability, security, reliability and sustainability by design.

Winners of Fast Company's 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards include fresh sustainability initiatives, cutting-edge AI developments, ambitious pursuits of social equity, and other creative projects that are helping mold the world. This year's World Changing Ideas Awards showcase leading organizations chosen by a panel of Fast Company editors and reporters who selected winners from a pool of over 1,300 entries from around the globe across topics including climate, social justice, wellness, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility, and more.

"I was struck this year by the global sweep of the honorees," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "It's endlessly inspiring to see how the world is coming together to devise inventive solutions to our most challenging problems. We need ideas from everywhere, and this year's World Changing Ideas Awards are an extraordinary encapsulation of the innovation and creativity that is so abundant around the globe."

The Black Tech Effect Top 100 list celebrates the success of 100 promising Black-led, high-growth tech companies while acknowledging the ongoing challenges affecting the Black tech ecosystem. This recognition ushers in an era of resiliency and triumph amidst great change. Storj is proud to have been founded by a black entrepreneur. Its board and executive teams are both over two-fifths composed of women or underrepresented people of color and the company has employees on five continents and over 13 countries.

Katherine Johnson, Storj's Chief Legal Officer said, "Our company has been values-driven from day one. The recognition we're receiving for world changing technology and our impact on the Black-led technology ecosystem is a source of great pride. Storj's commitment to authenticity and transparency shines bright in these areas. Storj publishes regularly updated reports on our DEI & ESG initiatives . It created Storj Institute to encourage inclusion in emerging technology, and is a co-founder of the Digital Sustainability Alliance , which is focused on improving the world through data and insight on innovative technologies that offer transformative sustainability benefits. Our customers, partners, and resellers have certainty and confidence in Storj's priorities and actions."

Additionally, Storj has recently validated its S3 compatible cloud storage to work with leading back-up and recovery providers including Commvault, Rubrik, Bacula and Veeam. It has on-boarded over twenty-five new technology partners and signed agreements with over twenty new channel distributors and resellers including Climb Channel Solutions and Telarus, responding to a burgeoning need for cloud object storage by leveraging unused capacity on drives and data centers in over 100 countries.

Storj Chief Revenue Officer, Colby Winegar says, "Our team has continuously expanded the performance and security of our solution, empowering Storj to become a formidable competitor to first-gen hyperscalers like Amazon, at one-tenth of the cost."

