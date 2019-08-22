Storj Labs Enters V3 Beta for Private, Resilient, Performant Decentralized Cloud Storage

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Storj Labs today announced the beta release for its new V3 software and launched the beta for its decentralized cloud storage service Tardigrade . Tardigrade is the first decentralized cloud storage service designed to deliver enterprise-grade service level agreements, performance, and reliability. The Tardigrade platform, built on V3, is where partners, developers, and cloud storage users can go to purchase enterprise cloud object storage services powered by Storj Labs.

"The $80 billion cloud storage industry is demanding new innovative solutions that lower costs and radically improve security and privacy, without sacrificing performance and reliability. V3 and Tardigrade will change the paradigm for object storage in the cloud," said Ben Golub, Storj Labs Executive Chairman, and Interim CEO. "Today's release allows our partners, customers, and users to evaluate decentralized cloud storage by running their enterprise applications and services on a production-like network. We're excited to see how our Open Source Partner Program members and other customers adopt and utilize Tardigrade to innovate their product offerings."

Along with the launch of the Tardigrade beta, Storj Labs is also welcoming select developers onto the network. Over 11,000 developers who are currently on the waiting list can begin deploying applications using Tardigrade as their storage back end. In addition, all of the Storj Labs Open Source Partner Program members can begin storing data on Tardigrade. Open Source Partner Program members passively earn revenue every time users of their software store data on Tardigrade. These partners can now invite users to begin testing and evaluating Tardigrade for their backup and production environments.

The new V3 network is more scalable, performant, decentralized, and economical than the previous version of the network and is designed specifically for the needs of enterprise users. It prioritizes performance, availability, and reliability on par with similar major cloud providers but at half the price.

Using the Minio S3 gateway, existing applications can switch to storing on Tardigrade by changing just a few lines of code, allowing users to easily evaluate the Storj network and Tardigrade platform without having to integrate APIs through its developer library.

"As the earliest partner of Storj Labs, we're eager to put the platform into the hands of our users and allow them to take control of their data once again," said Roberto Galoppini, director of strategy at FileZilla. "We firmly believe in open, private, secure platforms and FileZilla and Tardigrade can deliver that for users looking to share files with their friends and colleagues."

The new V3 network from Storj Labs solves many challenges found in decentralized cloud storage solutions. By incorporating Reed Solomon erasure coding, the Storj team has been able to drastically reduce expansion factor for data stored on the network, decreasing it from 8x to less than 3x. The V3 network is also much more scalable and can support storing exabytes of data. It also enables straightforward decentralization using technologies and approaches like allowing anyone to operate a Satellite metadata region; incorporating Macaroons and deterministic, hierarchically-derived encryption keys for access management; and utilizing IP filtering to ensure data stored on the network remains distributed.

The beta release delivers the key features Tardigrade enterprise users depend upon for their cloud object storage needs, including:

Scalability - Tardigrade has been designed to scale to support exabytes of data.

Tardigrade has been designed to scale to support exabytes of data. Performance - Tardigrade will deliver performance comparable to Amazon S3 and other centralized cloud storage providers. Even while in beta, Tardigrade has delivered upload and download speeds that are on par with or better than S3. For example, a 10 MB file can be uploaded to the network with a median time of 2.15 seconds and downloaded with a median time of 1.69 seconds. Even more impressively, even at the 95th percentile, those times change by less than a quarter of a second.

Tardigrade will deliver performance comparable to Amazon S3 and other centralized cloud storage providers. Even while in beta, Tardigrade has delivered upload and download speeds that are on par with or better than S3. For example, a 10 MB file can be uploaded to the network with a median time of 2.15 seconds and downloaded with a median time of 1.69 seconds. Even more impressively, even at the 95th percentile, those times change by less than a quarter of a second. Durability - Since the final alpha network wipe, Tardigrade has delivered 100% durability (i.e. no file loss).

Since the final alpha network wipe, Tardigrade has delivered 100% durability (i.e. no file loss). Retrievability - The ability to download a file on the first attempt is over 99.93%.

The ability to download a file on the first attempt is over 99.93%. Affordability - At half the price of centralized cloud storage providers, Tardigrade can save users millions on their cloud storage bills.

At half the price of centralized cloud storage providers, Tardigrade can save users millions on their cloud storage bills. Easy-to-use - Designed specifically for users to be intuitive and simple to use with built-in Amazon S3 compatibility.

To get started with Tardigrade, users can incorporate the Minio S3 gateway and start storing data on the network in just a few minutes. The platform can also be integrated into applications using the CLI and libuplink developer library in Golang, C, and Android to take full advantage of the network's capabilities. These libraries provide similar ease-of-development commands and bindings that are consistent with common languages, making integration intuitive.

About Storj Labs

Storj Labs provides secure, affordable distributed cloud storage that gives data ownership back to the user, instead of major corporations. The company's open-source cloud storage platform utilizes spare disk drive space shared by its community members to create a secure network for developers, operations teams, companies, and others in need of secure cloud storage. The distributed architecture of the Storj network protects against attacks, improves reliability, increases download/upload speeds, and enhances performance when compared to many traditional cloud storage approaches.

Storj Labs also created the Tardigrade decentralized cloud service, the world's first decentralized cloud object storage service. Tardigrade offers decentralized cloud storage that's automatically encrypted, easily implemented, highly performant, exceptionally economical, and ridiculously resilient.

Currently, in beta, the Tardigrade service delivers durability, performance, and security that is better than the major cloud providers, at a fraction of the cost. Through the Tardigrade Open Source Partner Program, any open source projects that enable users to store data on Tardigrade via connectors will receive a portion of the revenue generated by those users.

In 2016, the company completed a $30M token sale for its ERC-20 token STORJ. These tokens can be used on the Storj network to purchase services and are also used to pay storage node operators, who run more than 150,000 storage nodes across more than 180 countries and territories.

