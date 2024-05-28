Stork Club Expands Leadership Team With Chief Operating Officer and VP of Engineering to Set the Company for Scale

Wibaux, the newly appointed COO, is an accomplished executive with experience revolutionizing care delivery models and driving operational excellence. Before Stork Club, Wibaux served as President of Sana, a healthcare tech startup that provides health plans to small and medium-sized businesses. At Sana, she built and scaled a virtual concierge primary care practice embedded within the health plan. Wibaux also worked in impact investing to structure public-private partnerships that funded innovative social service programs across public health and workforce development. She also spent time in Bangalore, India, working for an NGO that supports female entrepreneurship.

In her role at Stork Club, Wibaux will oversee Stork Club's operational strategy, ensuring seamless execution as the company expands its global footprint. With a deep understanding of healthcare tech startups, Wibaux will drive operational efficiencies and enhance Stork Club's ability to deliver exceptional reproductive care solutions to its growing customer base.

As the new VP of Engineering, Malinski will lead Stork Club's engineering team in developing and innovating on the company's cutting-edge solutions. He previously served as VP of Engineering at ResearchGate, where he delivered business value by streamlining and boosting innovation through cloud adoption and the practical application of AI. The organization is a global social network that connects more than 25 million scientists and makes research open to all. Before that, Malinski served as VP of Engineering at Collibra and Egnyte, leading enterprise data intelligence companies, where he enhanced product capabilities and engineering efficiency.

A seasoned engineering leader with over two decades of experience in the IT management and software industry, Malinski will be instrumental in advancing Stork Club's mission to create a truly next-generation patient experience. Malinski's commitment to leveraging technology to solve real-life problems and making a positive impact on human lives will be critical in scaling the company's technology infrastructure and driving forward new product initiatives that meet the evolving needs of customers globally.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sheli and Piotr to Stork Club," said Jeni Mayorskaya, CEO and Founder of Stork Club. "Their leadership and expertise will bring continued growth and innovation fueled by a strong customer-centric approach. With their contributions, we are confident in our ability to scale our operations, enhance our solutions, and ultimately make a significant impact on reproductive healthcare worldwide."

Stork Club offers members high-quality reproductive care including fertility treatments, pregnancy support, and inclusive midlife care. With the addition of Wibaux and Malinski to the leadership team, Stork Club is poised to further its mission and deliver unparalleled care to its customers around the globe.

About Stork Club

Stork Club is an enterprise end-to-end reproductive care benefits solution built for employers to help them win, retain, and engage top, diverse talent while making their people healthier and significantly reducing overall reproductive care costs. Stork Club offers a flexible suite of programs to support every person at all stages of their reproductive journey, including fertility care (e.g., IVF, egg freezing, natural conception); support during pregnancy, birth, and postpartum, as well as with inclusive reproductive midlife care like menopause, men's health optimization, and adult gender-affirming care.

Stork Club has received recognition as an EHIR Academy alumni and has been recognized in the CB Insight Digital Health annual report as one of the 150 most promising digital health companies transforming healthcare worldwide. Headquartered in San Francisco, Stork Club has raised $32.7M from investors, including General Catalyst, Bowery Capital, and Slow Ventures.

